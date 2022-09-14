National Engineer's Day is celebrated every year on September 15. This day is observed to appreciate engineers who take care of the safety, practicality and cost to invent, design and build complex structures and materials in order to fulfil functional objectives and deliverables. The word engineer is derived from the Latin words Ingeniare, which means to create or generate and Ingenium, which means cleverness. During the Industrial Revolution, the development and maintenance of specialised machines gave rise to the rapid expansion of mechanical engineering in its birthplace, Britain, and beyond. The inventions of Thomas Savery and James Watt gave rise to modern mechanical engineering. Celebrating National Engineer's Day 2022, you can greet all your near and dear ones on Visvesvaraya Jayanti with these wishes, messages HD Images, wallpapers and SMS. Engineer’s Day 2022 in India Date & Significance: Know All About Honouring the Contributions of Engineers on Visvesvaraya Jayanti

Engineer’s Day is also observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who is considered one of the greatest engineers of India. He obtained his degree in civil engineering from the college of engineering, Pune and was also the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1919. He built numerous factories, industries and educational institutions and totally changed the maps of the kingdom. For his efforts in the development of Mysore, he was also awarded the title of Father of Modern Mysore state. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on National Engineer’s Day 2022, here are messages HD Images, wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your loved ones as wishes for the day.

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes & Messages

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes & Messages (File Image)

Message Reads: People Who Investigate the World With Their Intellect and Pen Are Engineers. Cheers to Engineers!

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: In Honour of Engineer's Day, I Want To Appreciate the Fantastic, Brilliant, and Creative Engineer Inside You Who Is Always Striving To Come Up With Something New.

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Messages

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 HD Images (File Image)

Message Reads: Let's All Celebrate the Inventiveness and Creativity of These Hard-Working Licenced Professionals on This Engineer's Day. Happy Engineer's Day!

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Happy Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Message Reads: Everyone Claims That Engineering Is As Simple as Strolling in a Park. However, Only Engineers Are Aware of the Park's Name, Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's Day!

Happy Engineer's Day Wishes & Messages

Happy Engineer's Day Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Engineer's Day to All the Engineers. We Salute Your Great Ideas and Innovations That Have Truly Changed Our Lives.

Engineer’s Day 2022 Quotes: Messages & Sayings About Engineering To Share on Visvesvaraya Jayanti

Along with the developments in Mysore, Sir M Visvesvaraya’s famous works also include the implementation of an irrigation system in the Deccan plateau, the construction of a flood protection system in Hyderabad, the development of a system to protect Visakhapatnam port from sea erosion, etc. Considering all his works as an engineer, this day is dedicated to all the engineers and honours them for their contributions to the development of the country. Wishing everyone a Happy Engineer's Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 06:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).