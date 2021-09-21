Your favourite coffee shops are already lined with pumpkin spice products, the leaves in your backyard may have begun to change colours, and the festive cheer that is usually accompanied by this season is bound to have reached your home. Fall is here in the United States, or at least, so it seems. Traditionally fall only begins in the United States after the observance of Autumn Equinox of September Equinox. Equinox is when the plane of Earth's equator passes through the geometric center of the Sun's disk and is observed twice a year - in spring and fall seasons. Autumn Equinox 2021 will be celebrated on September 22. And as we prepare to celebrate this annual observance and welcome Fall season, here is everything you need to know about Equinox 2021.

When is AutumnEquinox 2021

Every year, two Equinoxes are observed in March (Spring Equinox) and September (Fall Equinox). These occurrences officially mark the beginning of a new season. September Equinox is usually celebrated on September 23. However, this year, the commemoration falls one day prior, on September 22.

Significance of September Equinox Celebrations

September Equinox officially marks the beginning of the fall season. While more people consider fall to begin on October 1 or whenever the weather outside seems to become cooler, the accurate date for the beginning of fall is the September Equinox. This is because the autumn Equinox marks the day that the earth shifts. While the March Equinox is commonly known as the Vernal Equinox, the equinox in September is known as Autumnal Equinox. The most significant part of this celebration is that the weather becomes much more pleasant and people begin to prepare for the festive season that begins with Halloween. Fall 2021 Beauty Essentials: From Lip Balm to Body Butter, Autumn Must-Haves For Flawlessly Smooth Skin.

The celebration of Autumnal Equinox 2021 is sure to be filled with all things nice and pumpkin spice. The fall season and trends finally begin to appear, and as the roads turn shades of burnt orange from the Fall leaves, people are bound to plan some fun fall activities. The most common practices in this season has to be visiting pumpkin patches and farms with families and friends, having more picnics as the temperatures become bearable again and having an overall jolly time. Here's wishing everyone a happy and fun-filled Equinox 2021!

