Father's Day is an opportunity for all the children to thank their father and appreciate whatever he has done for them since birth. Father's Day 2022 will be observed on June 19. Here are some Father's Day 2022 images, Happy Father's Day 2022 greetings, Father's Day WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, quotes and Father's Day 2022 wallpapers depicting a father and child bond that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for the day.

Sonora Smart Dodd founded Father's Day in 1910. Her father raised six children as a single parent, so she wanted to honour him by celebrating his birth date on June 5 as Father's Day. But the Spokane Ministerial alliance did not have time to prepare their sermons. Therefore, they pushed the date to the third Sunday of June. Hence, the first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910. The third Sunday of June is celebrated as Father's Day. Father and mother work as a team to nurture the kid. Therefore, Father's Day was initiated in the United States in the 20th century to complement Mother's Day. Father’s Day 2022 Gift Ideas: From Foot Massager to Cocktail Cook Book, 5 Gifts for Your Dad.

As you celebrate Father's Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated beautiful HD images, greetings, wishes, messages and wallpapers that you can download and send to your dad as the greetings for this beautiful day.

Happy Father’s Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You So Much for Bringing Endless Love, Acceptance, and Joy Into My Life All These Years. Happy Father’s Day, Papa!

Happy Father’s Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Thank You for Always Taking Up My Side in Any Argument and Saving Me From Mom’s Scolds.

Happy Father’s Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Daddy, You’re Still the One I Think of First When I Have a Question About Something or When I Just Need Some Support and Good Advice. Thanks, a Ton for Always Having My Back!

Happy Father’s Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Have a Healthy, Cheery and Peaceful Day, Dad. Happy Father’s Day 2022.

Happy Father’s Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Sacrificed Your Good Days To Make Our Days Bright and Comfortable, You Struggled Hard To Make Sure There Was Always a Smile on Our Faces. You Deserve All the Respect and Love in the World Dad! Happy Father’s Day.

How to Download Father's Day 2022 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Father's Day WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link. You can also get GIF greetings, WhatsApp messages, quotes to celebrate the day.

Father’s Day 2022 Wishes: HD Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings & Quotes To Share With Your Beloved Dad

Children try to make the best out of this day by making special arrangements for their dad on this day. They make cards, get gifts and plan the day to make their dad feel special and loved. This day is a beautiful opportunity for all to express their love for their dad. Here are lovely quotes, wishes, greetings and messages you can download and send to celebrate Father's Day 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2022 07:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).