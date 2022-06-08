Happy Father's day 2022! Every year the third Sunday of June is dedicated to fathers all around the world. In many countries including India, Father's Day is celebrated to show respect and cherish the father figures in one's life. A father is said to be like the shade of a tree in our life. Whenever we feel troubled, our fathers give us the support we need. He is not only a father but also a role model, friend, protector, guide and hero. Just as a mother gives us life, a father teaches us to live this life right while also saving us from troubles. When Is Father’s Day 2022? Date, Significance and History of This Special Day for Super Dads Everywhere!

It is impossible to describe the importance of father in just a few words but we can definitely express our love, and respect for our father. This year Father's Day will be celebrated on June 19. To make your father happy on this day, you can give him cards, gifts and flowers. You can also decorate your father's room, bake cakes for him and prepare his favourite dishes. Most important: don't forget to say thank you to your father.

Father's Day Date & History

According to history, Sonora Smart Dodd founded Father's Day after being inspired by the love and sacrifice of her father, William Jackson Smart. Sonora's father took part in the American Civil War. After the passing of four siblings and mother, Sonora's father raised her. Father's Day was first celebrated in America on June 19, 1910. Later, in 1966, US President Lyndon B. Johnson approved celebrating Father's Day on the third Sunday of June.

This day is completely dedicated to the fathers. This day expresses the immense respect you have towards your father for him. Father's Day is celebrated on different days in different countries. This day is dedicated to showing respect to the father and his love and sacrifice. A father's contribution to the upbringing of a child is often overlooked. They work day and night to keep their families healthy and happy, these unintentional efforts are often taken lightly and turned into responsibilities. Go ahead and remind your dad how happy you are because of him.

