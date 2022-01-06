Epiphany is a Christian feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ. Also known as Three Kings Day or Theophany in the east, Epiphany 2022 will be celebrated on January 6. This feast is supposed to mark the end of the Christmas celebration traditionally. While the date of Three Kings Day has been January 6 every year, some countries moved this date of this celebration to the Sunday after January 1. As we prepare to celebrate Three Kings Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this celebration, the significance of Epiphany, the History of the celebration and more. You will also find Feast of the Epiphany wishes, Epiphany 2022 wishes, Epiphany images and HD wallpapers to share with your family and friends.

When is Epiphany 2022?

As mentioned above, Epiphany will be celebrated on January 6. The date of Epiphany or Three Kings Day has been January 6. However, the celebration has been marked on the first Sunday after January 1 in some parts of the world since the 1970s.

Significance of Three Kings Day

Three Kings Day in some traditions is celebrated as Little Christmas. It commemorates the visit of the Magi to the Christ Child, which led to Jesus Christ's physical manifestation to the Gentiles. Some cultures also consider this day to be the initiation of the liturgical season of Epiphanytide. For Eastern Christians, Three Kings Day marks the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River.

How is Epiphany Celebrated?

The celebration of Epiphany includes many customs and traditions. From Epiphany singing, chalking the door, having one's house blessed, consuming Three Kings Cake, winter swimming, as well as attending church services. Many people, therefore, attend special church services on this day and prepare lavish feasts to enjoy with family. Another popular part of the Epiphany celebration for many is also removing the Christmas celebrations on Epiphany Eve.

We hope this Epiphany brings with it all happiness, love and light. Happy Epiphany 2022!

