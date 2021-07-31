Friendship Day is around the corner and people out there look forward to making this day memorable with their best friends. From planning surprise gifts to searching for heart-warming, funny and relatable Friendship Day quotes and messages, people are doing it all. This is why we bring you a collection of Friendship Day 2021 GIFs, Happy Friendship Day 2021 greetings, beautiful quotes about friendship that can double up as Instagram captions, WhatsApp messages and more to wish your best friends on the day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Friendship Day, My Buddy! You Are Someone I Can Count on in Every Step of My Life. May Our Beautiful Friendship Lasts Forever!

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Most Invaluable Thing I Have Is Your Friendship. I Will Forever Cherish It. Happy Friendship Day Bestie.

WhatsApp Message Reads: In the Cookie of Life Friends Are the Chocolate Chips. Happy Friendship Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Friends Are Like Stars, You Don’t Always See Them, but You Know They’re Always There. Happy Friendship Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Friend Like You Fills the Life With Happiness and Blessings. Lots of Love to You My Dear Friend. Happy Friendship Day

Friendship Day 2021 Greetings: Celebrate Special Day With Friends With Lovely Quotes and Messages

