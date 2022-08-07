The one bond that is constant through thick and thin is that of friendship. People worldwide celebrate this beautiful bond on International Friendship Day year on year. International Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 30. However, people in India and many other parts of the world celebrate Friendship day on a different date. Friendship Day in India will be commemorated on August 7. From sharing Happy International Friendship Day 2022 wishes and greetings to celebrating with friends and making memories by indulging in fun activities and friendship day gift giving. And as we prepare to celebrate Friendship Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this observance. Happy Friendship Day 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Friendship Day in India Sharing WhatsApp Status Messages and Insta Captions With BFFs.

When is Friendship Day 2022 in India?

Friendship Day 2022 in India will be celebrated on August 7. Every year, Friendship Day is commemorated on the first Sunday in the month of August in India and various other parts of the world. It is interesting to note that in addition to this, there are other dates which are also seen as an opportunity to commemorate friendships worldwide. International Friendship Day is celebrated on July 30 every year. The World Friendship Crusade, an international civil entity working to promote a culture of peace through friendship, had proposed International Friendship Day.

Significance of Friendship Day Celebration

Friendship Day is a very important event for most people worldwide. It gives us an opportunity to celebrate the one bond that is always there for us that we choose and that continues to be stronger than most relationships - friendship. This is the reason that the celebration of friendship and all those beloved friends are also celebrated on this day.

Friendship Day 2022: Share Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Wishes & Greetings With Your BFFs

Friends are often known to be those few people in our lives who keep giving and being there for us without asking for anything in return. And the celebration of these days is often a good respite because it gives us an opportunity to make those friends feel all the love that they deserve. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Friendship Day 2022!

