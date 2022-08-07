Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7 in India and various other countries. People in several parts of the world celebrate Friendship Day on the first Sunday in August. This observance is filled with different rituals and traditions that are often known to make this celebration extra special. From trying friendship bands to sharing Friendship Day special gifts and Best Friend Forever mugs & other souvenirs with our best friends - there is a lot to do on Friendship Day. People often share Happy Friendship Day 2022 wishes, Friendship Day 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers and Friendship Day Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Friendship Day 2022 Wishes, Images & Greetings: Friendship Quotes, Dosti Shayaris, Facebook Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Telegram Photos & Wallpapers To Share With Your Pals.

The celebration of Friendship Day is considered to be extra special - especially for the younger generations. People in schools and colleges often go all out on this occasion. While Friendship Day is celebrated on a Sunday, the last working day before that is usually filled with people coming together, exchanging gifts and friendship bands and sometimes also writing cute Friendship Day messages on our hands or even shirts. Most of us have that one shirt filled with the loveliest messages from our friends from our childhood. Happy Friendship Day 2022 Funny Memes & Jokes: Send Hilarious Posts, Relatable Quotes & Cute GIFs to Your Best Friends As We Celebrate The First Sunday of August.

And while distance and lack of time may stand in the way of us celebrating Friendship Day as we did in our childhood. We can always make the most of social media that bring us together. Here are some Happy Friendship Day 2022 wishes, Friendship Day 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Friendship Day WhatsApp Stickers and Friendship Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with your friends.

Friendship Day 2022 Messages

Friendship Day 2022 (File Image)

Friendship Day 2022 Greetings

Friendship Day Greetings (File Image)

Friendship Day 2022 Quotes

Friendship Day Quote (File Image)

Friendship Day 2022 Wallpapers

Happy Friendship Day (File Image)

Friendship Day 2022: Share Quotes, Images, Messages, WhatsApp Wishes & Greetings With Your BFFs

We hope this Friendship Day gives you the perfect opportunity to reconnect with those you have lost touch with and also make the few who always matter - know that they actually do. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Friendship Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2022 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).