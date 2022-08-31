Ganpati Bappa Morya! The fun and auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is finally here. Ganeshotsav, the ten-day festival starts on August 31, Wednesday, with devotees welcoming the deity and worshipping the god of wisdom and prosperity, Lord Ganesha. As we welcome Ganpati Bappa into our homes, we at LatestLY bring you Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 images in Marathi. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi wishes in Marathi to send to all your loved ones. Watch Morning Kakad Aarti from Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Temple On The Festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 (Video).

While Ganeshotsav 2022 is celebrated across different states of India, the occasion is especially grand in Maharashtra. This is the day when people sing and dance to celebrate Lord Ganesha’s arrival from Kailash Parbat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. He is welcomed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the sixth month of the Hindu calendar, Bhadrapada Masa. It is a regional holiday in some states and is also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chavithi. Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 Images & Ganpati Bappa HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online.

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees install a clay idol of Ganpati Bappa in public and private places, which is revered with bhog (prasad) and prayers for 10 days. In the present times, a virtual celebration for Ganesh Chaturthi is also taking place, with people getting online Live Darshan from pandals. A part of the virtual celebrations is wishing your friends and family on this grand occasion. You can share these Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 wishes in Marathi with all your loved ones as WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, wallpapers and SMS. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Mehndi Designs: Easy and Beautiful Ganpati Designs To Adorn Your Hands With Henna For Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes in Marathi

To welcome Lord Ganesha into our homes, people also prepare his favourite dishes, which include modaks. In Mumbai, Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchkpoklicha Raja, Andhericha Raja and many more are all set to give Ganpati a grand welcome on this Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 with an online and offline darshan of the deity available for devotees. On this occasion, greet all your loved ones with Marathi wishes by downloading these images. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

