Gatari Amavasya, a festival significantly celebrated in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is the No Moon Day in the Hindu of Ashaad that is observed as Gatari Amavasya, before the beginning of the auspicious month of Shravan for Maharashtrians. As we celebrated Gatari Amavasya 2020 today, July 20, people share beautiful wishes to mark the day. This is why we bring you Gatari Amavasya 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. You can download our latest collection of Gatari Amavasya wishes, messages and quotes to send along with WhatsApp stickers. These images on Gatari Amavasya 2020 can also be shared on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram as posts and captions to celebrate the day ahead of the holy month of Shravan.

Gatari Amavasya 2020 holds immense significance as it precedes the beginning of Shravan. The celebration involves indulging in non-vegetarian food. Although this year, it falls today, July 20, some devotees celebrated it on July 19, as many Hindus abstain from eating meat on Mondays, which is considered to be the day of Lord Shiva. However, the significance of Gatari Amavasya celebration prevails, as we continue to observe the day, preparing ourselves for the holy month of Shravan. Download these Gatari Amavasya 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free and celebrate the occasion with your friends and family.

