Gita Jayanti is the birth of the Hindu holy book Bhagavad Gita. The book contains different verses to provide knowledge on different aspects of life. Bhagavad Gita was recited by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Therefore, grand celebrations take place in Kurukshetra on this day. The celebrations that take place are known as Gita Mahotsav. During this international fair, 300 different national and international stalls are set up. As you celebrate Gita Jayanti 2022 with the Gita Mahotsav, we at LatestLY bring to you a collection of images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your family and friends as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages. Inspiring Verses by Lord Krishna From Shrimad Bhagavad Gita to Understand the Real Essence of Life.

Gita Jayanti is observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha, called Shukla Paksha Ekadashi in the Hindu month of Margashirsha. According to the Gregorian calendar, Gita Jayanti 2022 will be observed on Saturday, December 3. On this day, lord Krishna recited Gita to Arjuna, which was further scripted by a third person named Sanjay. He was a student of Ved Vyas who was lucky to see the events on the battlefield of Kurukshetra from a distance. Celebrating this auspicious day of Bhagavad Gita’s birth, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online for Gita Jayanti 2022 that you can share with your loved ones as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. International Gita Mahotsav 2022 was Inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Kurukshetra (Watch Video).

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya – Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Day of Gita Jayanti.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Praying to Shri Krishna for Eternal Peace, Happiness, Good Health, and Wealth on the Auspicious Day of Gita Jayanti.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bow Before Lord Krishna To Pray for Universal Peace and Happiness. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No Hatred. Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Gita Jayanti.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion of Gita Jayanti Bring a Lot of Positivity, Peace and Harmony to Your Life.

Happy Gita Jayanti 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Gita Jayanti, Let Us All Eliminate the Duryodhana That Seeks Refuge Within Us To Evolve and Be Better Persons. May Only Goodness Prevail. Happy Gita Jayanti!

Gita Mahotsav is a festival celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. Hundreds and thousands of people attend the event from different parts of the world. It is organised by the Kurukshetra Development Board, Haryana Tourism, District Administration, North Zone Cultural Centre Patiala and Information and Public Relations Department Haryana. Wishing everyone a Happy Gita Jayanti 2022!

