Global Family Day is celebrated annually on January 1 in different parts of the world, especially in the United States, as a global day of peace and sharing. We all know how important the 'family' is for one and all. Global Family Day 2021 is all about it. The day considers the entire world as one family. Global Family Day 2021 Quotes & Images.

When Is Global Family Day 2021?

Global Family Day will be celebrated on January 1, Friday. GFD was born out of the United Nations (UN) Millennium celebration, "One Day In Peace". It was first observed in the year 2000 on January 1. Since then, the first day of the New Year is celebrated as Global Family Day every year.

What Is the History and Significance of Global Family Day 2021?

The GFD aims to promote multiculturalism, pluralism and teaches how to co-exist with each other in peace and harmony. The day promotes the idea of the world being 'One Global Family'. It also puts humanity ahead of every other parameter.

The main purpose of this day is to make all the families gather at one single place on the first day of the year to welcome the New Year. As January 1, 2021, is almost here, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a 'Happy Global Family Day 2021' and hope that bond between you and your loved ones grows stronger.

