Labh Panchami is a significant Hindu festival celebrated primarily in Gujarat and parts of western India. In Gujarat, Diwali festivities culminate on the day of Labh Panchami and this day is considered highly auspicious. This day marks the fifth day, i.e., Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, following Diwali. This year, Labh Panchami 2025 falls on Sunday, October 26.

In the name of the festival Labh Panchami, the word ‘Labh’ means profit or benefit, and ‘Panchami’ means fifth day. Hence, this day symbolises the day when devotees seek prosperity, success, and good fortune in all aspects of life. In this article, let’s learn more about Labh Panchami 2025, including its date, timings, shubh muhurat, and the significance of this annual event in Gujarat. Labh Pancham Wishes and Greetings: Share Gyan Panchami Messages, Quotes, Saubhagya Panchami HD Images and Wallpapers for the Auspicious Occasion.

Labh Panchami 2025 Date

Labh Panchami 2025 falls on Sunday, October 26.

Labh Panchami 2025 Timings

Pratah Kala Labh Panchami Puja Muhurat is from 06:45 am to 10:25 am

The Panchami tithi begins at 03:48 am on October 26 and ends at 06:04 am on October 27.

Labh Panchami Puja Rituals

Devotees clean their homes and workplaces and light diyas for good fortune. In Gujarat, most shop owners and businessmen restart their business activities on Labh Pancham after Diwali festivities. Hence in Gujarat, Labh Pancham is the first working day of the Gujarati New Year. Business owners perform the Lakshmi Ganesh Puja and start new accounts symbolizing a prosperous year ahead. On this day businessmen inaugurate new account ledgers, known as Khatu in Gujarati, by writing Shubh on left, Labh on right and drawing a Sathiya in the centre of the first page. People perform puja of account books and ledgers (khata pujan) and pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi for wealth, wisdom, and success. People visit temples and seek ‘Labh’ which means benefit and good luck in their endeavours. It is said that Puja performed on the day of Labh Panchami brings benefit, comfort and good luck in the life, business and family of the worshipper.

Labh Panchami Significance

In Gujarat, Labh Panchami holds special importance for business communities and traders. On this day, many shops, offices, and establishments that remained closed during Diwali reopen, marking the beginning of a new business year. Labh Pancham HD Wallpapers and Images for Free Download Online: Send Gyan Panchami Wishes, Greetings, Saubhagya Panchami Quotes and Messages to Celebrate the Day.

Labh Panchami is also known by several other names like Saubhagya Panchami, Gyan Panchami and Labh Pancham in Gujarat. In some regions, the occasion of Labh Panchami is also known as Saubhagya-Labh Panchami, where Saubhagya means good luck and Labh means benefit.

