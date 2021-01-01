Global Family Day is celebrated every year on January 1. The exact origin of the Global Family Day celebration is unknown. However, there is a belief that this commemoration grew out of the United Nations Millennium celebrations, which started the International Decade for a Culture of Peace and Non-violence for the Children of the World in 1997. It is also celebrated as the Global Day of Peace and Sharing across the US. People often share Global Family Day wishes, Happy Global Family Day 2021 messages, Global Day of Peace and Sharing 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family. Global Family Day 2021 Date: Know Significance and History to Mark UN’s ‘One Day of Peace’ Event.

People worldwide have become so involved in their life and work that there is no time for family. While the reasons to neglect or put our family second are plenty, they are the most crucial part of our lives. Global Family Day aims to spread this message and remind people of what actually matters. On Global Family Day on January 1, people now make time for their families and celebrate the New Year with them every year.

"One day of Peace" - the theme with which the United Nations General Assembly made the declaration has become a ritual ever since. The UN sent a formal invitation to all its members in the year 1999. As we prepare to celebrate Global Family Day 2021, here are some Global Family Day wishes, Happy Global Family Day 2021 messages, Global Day of Peace and Sharing 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Having a Place to Go — Is a Home. Having Someone to Love — Is a Family. Having Both — Is a Blessing. Happy Global Family Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Family Is Like Branches on a Tree. We All Grow in Different Directions Yet Our Roots Remain as One.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today Is a Day of Family, Love, Happiness and Being Together. It’s a Great Day to Do Everything That You Want Together With Your Beloved Ones. Happy Global Family Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Happy Family Is the Pillar of a Happy Society. Let All the Families Come Together and Spread Love and Brotherhood With Each Other.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Family Is Our Happiness. I Want to Celebrate This Day With My Wonderful Family. Happy Global Family Day

Since January 1 marks the first day of the New Year, it is believed that celebrating this day as a Day of Peace and Sharing will propagate this message further. Originally a celebration pertained to the US, this observance has become more well known and loved, globally in recent years. We hope that you bring in 2021 with those who make your family. Whether it is the family you grew up in or the one you have chosen to build, but one that loves and cherishes you to the fullest. Here's wishing everyone a Happy Global Family Day 2021.

