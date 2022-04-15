Good Friday 2022 will be celebrated on April 15. This day is a significant observance for Christians worldwide. Good Friday is observed after Maundy Thursday and before Easter Sunday, and it marks the suffering and execution of Jesus in Jerusalem. The day of Good Friday is also commemorated by sending Good Friday 2022 messages, images & HD wallpapers of Jesus Christ, Good Friday wishes, Good Friday 2022 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Good Friday 2022 Date, Meaning, Rituals, Significance: All You Need To Know About the Day That Marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

To mark this solemn day, churches often organize special sermons and masses, and people get together as a community and recite verses from the Bible. Marking the last days of Lent, Good Friday is also considered to be a time for self-reflection and penance. Some people also observe a fast on this day. The observance of Good Friday is followed by the three days that Jesus was laid in the tomb before rising on Easter Sunday.

The observance of Good Friday marks the second last day of the Holy Week and is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday (also Holy and Great Friday), and Black Friday. As we prepare to observe Good Friday 2022, here are some Good Friday 2022 Greetings and messages, Images & Wallpapers of Jesus Christ, Good Friday prayers, Good Friday 2022 sermons and Facebook pictures that you can share online with family and friends. You can download Good Friday WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online. Here is the download link.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mercy, Peace and Love. May the Grace and Lord Surround and Be With You on Good Friday.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sacrifice of Lord Jesus Infuse Your Life With Inspiration and New Hope To Follow the Path of Truth and Redemption.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Blessed and Beatified Good Friday With the Hope That God’s Great Love Will Remain Unchanged for You. Make the Most of This Good Friday With Prayers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jesus Drew the Sinful Expectations of the World Unto Himself. Absorbed Them and Bore Them on the Cross. His Death Was the Death of Sin Itself. Let’s Pray to Him and Make Our Faith Strong. Have a Blessed Good Friday!

WhatsApp Message Reads: For He Taught His Disciples and Said Unto Them, the Son of Man Is Delivered Into the Hands of Men, and They Shall Kill Him; and After That, He Is Killed, He Shall Rise the Third Day. – Mark 9:31

It is interesting to note that Good Friday is legally instituted as a holiday in most parts of the world, including India. While the date of Good Friday varies from one year to the next on both the Gregorian and Julian calendars, the rituals and observances surrounding this day continues to be the same. We hope Good Friday 2022 helps you establish a better connection with yourself and the almighty.

