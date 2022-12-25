Good Governance Day is observed every year on December 25 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This day was established in 2014 to honour Atal Bihar Vajpayee by fostering awareness among the Indian people of government accountability. Good Governance Day is also known as Sushasan Divas in Hindi. Good Governance Day is a reminder of the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister. In 2014, on this day, former Prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya were awarded Bharat Ratna, considered the country's highest civilian honour. As you observe Good Governance day 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Good Governance Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know History of the Day That Raises Awareness Among Indians About Government’s Accountability.

The United Nations acknowledges good governance by eight characteristics: participation, the constitutional rule of law, transparency, responsiveness, the orientation of agreement, equity, efficacy and effectiveness and accountability. There are specific challenges to good governance in India, namely women empowerment, corruption, a hindrance to exercising the right to prompt justice, administrative system centralization and politics as a criminal offence.

The government has taken certain initiatives for good governance, including the good governance index and the National e-Governance strategy. The good governance index evaluates the impact of various initiatives undertaken by state and local governments. It was created by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and pensions to assess the country’s governance. The National e-governance strategy’s mission is to make all government services accessible to the common person in their locality through standard service delivery outlets and ensure efficiency and transparency. Wishing everyone a Happy Good Governance Day 2022!

