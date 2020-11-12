Govatsa Dwadashi is the celebration that officially kickstarts Diwali for Hindus across the world. Celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially in Maharashtra, Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 will be commemorated on November 12. People revere to the sacred cow on this day, offer it food and fodder and observe a stringent fast. Govatsa Dwadashi is also known as Vagh Baras in Gujarat and Vasu Baras in Maharashtra. Sharing Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 messages, Vagh Baras 2020 Images, Vasu Baras WhatsApp Stickers and Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Facebook Status Pictures has also become an integral part of this celebration.

The cow is considered to be the most sacred animal for Hindus. They also revere all the different cattle that help them in agriculture and farming. This is the reason that on Govatsa Dwadashi people abstain from eating wheat and wheat products (which is often considered to be the food for cattle) and do not consume any milk or dairy products. Feeding the cattle with wheat-based products instead, is said to bring in the blessings of these sacred beings. People also perform the Govatsa Dwadashi Puja towards sunset on this day.

Govatsa Dwadashi celebrations this year are sure to be different with temples still shut in many places across the country. However, people are sure to take this celebration online. The fact that Govatsa Dwadashi marks the beginning of Diwali is one of the key reasons for celebrations. This is the reason that people share Govatsa Dwadashi Wishes, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 messages, Vagh Baras 2020 Images, Vasu Baras WhatsApp Stickers and Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Wishes, Vasu Baras Rangoli Photos And HD Wallpapers to Wish Happy Vagh Baras:

The celebration of Govatsa Dwadashi also includes observing the Nadini Vrat, which is a crucial practice for the followers of Shaivism. We hope that this Govatsa Dwadashi fills your life with all the positivity and prosperity in the world. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020!

