From “Govatsa Dwadashi Kab Hai?” to “Vasu Baras Kab Hai” to “Govatsa Dwadashi Vrat Katha” to many more, keywords related to the Hindu festival have gone viral. Govatsa Dwadashi is celebrated as the first day of Diwali in few Indian states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh. In other states, Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi is considered as the first of five-day-long Deepavali festival. Govatsa Dwadashi is also known as Vasu Baras, Vagh Baras, Vaak Baras, Bach Baras and Nandini Vrat. With auspicious timings (shubh muhurat) playing a crucial factor in Hindu festivals, people are busy searching online for the right information. So, when is Govatsa Dwadashi? What is Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 date? Here’s everything about the first day of Diwali 2020 festival.

‘Govatsa Dwadashi Kab Hai’ or What is Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Date or Tithi?

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 or Vasu Baras falls on November 12 (Thursday). The cultural and religious observance is celebrated on the twelfth day of the waning moon fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Kartika as per the Hindu calendar. This year, Dwadashi Tithi begins at 12.40 am on November 12, 2020. Dwadashi Tithi will end at 09.30 pm on November 12, 2020.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Puja Timing or Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat is 6.01 pm to 8.34 pm on November 12, 2020. There is a window of 2 hours and 33 minutes to perform Govatsa Dwadashi Puja on Thursday.

Govatsa Dwadashi Katha in Hindi

Married women who are blessed with sons observe fast for their well-being and long life. It is believed that Shri Krishna first went out to graze cows on Govatsa Dwadashi. Yashoda Maa, who was not in favour of letting his young son stay outdoors for long hours, ensured to make his day special. She prepared delicious food not only for Shri Krishna but also packed special food for cows and calves. She dressed up Kanhaiya in fine clothes and also draped cows in colourful clothes. Not only Maiya Yashoda but other mothers living in Gokul did the same. This is how Govatsa Dwadashi Puja came into existence.

On the festival day, people dress up their cows and calves in beautiful clothes, put vermilion and turmeric tilak on their foreheads. People draw rangoli designs in the shape of cow and calf to celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi. The sacred animals are fed with moong dal, wheat and jowar.

Watch Video: Bach Baras Ki Kahani

Watch Video: Govatsa Dwadashi Vrat Katha

It is believed, listening to Govatsa Dwadashi Vrat Katha helps one get rid of sufferings. Women who are unable to conceive are blessed with a healthy child. Worshipping cows and calves on this day helps devotees attain divine blessings from Shri Krishna. On Govatsa Dwadashi, one must not consume cow milk or any other dairy product, and this is done to pay respect to Gou Mata.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).