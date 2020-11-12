Happy Vasu Baras 2020! The first day of Diwali starts in Maharashtra and Gujarat today with the celebration of Vasu Baras on November 12. Also called as Vagh Baras or Govatsa Dwadashi, this festive day sees a worship of cows and cattle. There are several legends about this day for honouring Nandini, the divine cow. People keep a Vasu Baras Vrat and some even abstain from eating or using any dairy products for the day. Other than the traditional rituals, sending out festive greetings remains common. So today being the first day of Diwali 2020, festive wishes and messages are searched for online. Since Vasu Baras is prominently celebrated in Maharashtra, people look for Vasu Baras Marathi messages, Vasu Baras greetings in Marathi, Vasu Baras images and wishes in Marathi. Here we have thus made a beautiful collection of Happy Diwali greetings, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 greetings, Vasu Baras WhatsApp Stickers, Vasu Baras Facebook Photos with Happy Diwali quotes and images for friends and family.

Today, people will perform a special Vasu Baras Puja of their cow. Nandini, the holy cow is said to grant wishes and desires of her owner. Those who do not own a cattle, have either an idol or a picture of the holy cow and they perform its worship. They are worshipped as a symbol for the entire cattle species who provide milk, milk products, and, livelihood to so many people. People also draw lovely cow face rangoli on this day. But one of the parts of celebration also involves sending out greetings and wishes of the day. Vasu Baras 2020 greetings, Vagh Baras images and wallpapers are searched online. So we have brought you a collection of Vasu Baras 2020 images with greetings in Marathi. Check out LatestLY's collection of Vasu Baras Marathi messages, photos and greetings to send wishes of the first day of Diwali. We also have special WhatsApp stickers which you can send via the app. Check our collection of Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Wishes & Vasu Baras HD Images.

Message Reads: आज वसु बारस दिवाळीचा पहिला दिवस, ही दिवाळी तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबियांना सुखाची, सम्रुद्धीची व भरभराटिची जावो. वसू बारसच्या खूप खूप शुभेच्छा!

Message Reads: स्नेहाच्या दिव्यात तेवते वात तेजाची, वसु बारस म्हणजे पूजा धेनु वासराची... दिवाळीचा पहिला दिवस वसुबारस निमित्त मंगलमय शुभेच्छा!

Message Reads: Gaay Ani Vasarachi Angi Asleli Udaarta, Prasannta, Shantata ani Samruddhi Apnas Labho! Vasu Baras Chya Khup Shubhechha

Message Reads: Govatsa Dwadashi chya Tumchya Parivaras Khup Shubhechha!

Message Reads: Happy Vasu Baras 2020

We hope our collection of Vasu Baras images and wishes in Marathi suffices to send your greetings and messages for the Diwali festival. LatestLY wishes everyone a very Happy Vasu Baras and Prosperous Diwali 2020.

