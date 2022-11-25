Gurgaddi Diwas or Gurgadi Day is an essential Sikh observance that celebrates the day when each successive Sikh Guru was granted Guruship. This day is celebrated as a grand festival with great reverence and faith by the Sikh population. November holds the Gurgaddi Diwas of the tenth and final Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh. He was born on December 22 in Patna, Bihar, as Gobind Das or Gobind Rai. Known as the prominent spiritual master, philosopher, poet and warrior, Guru Gobind Ji was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was executed by Aurangzeb. Following the martyrdom of his father, who was worshipped as the ninth Guru, Guru Gobind became the tenth and last Sikh Guru in human form. Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 date is Saturday, 26 November. Here, we have mentioned everything essential you need to learn about the Sikh religious event.

Guru Gobind Singh Ji Early Life

Guru Gobind Singh Ji has made a notable contribution to Sikhism. He founded the Sikh warrior community, Khalsa, in 1699 and even completed the Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy scripture which we have in its final form today. Guru Gobind lived an inspirational life which is why he is revered by many names like Sarbans Dani, the compassionate donor who surrendered his everything; Mard Agamra, meaning man without any parallels, Shah-e-Shahenshah which signifies emperor of emperors, Bar do Alam Shah, which stands for the ruler of both worlds. The final Sikh Guru also introduced the "Five Ks", the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times.

Gurgaddi Day Guru Gobind Singh Ji Significance

The term "Gur Gadi" is a Punjabi phrase which literally means "Guru's throne" and refers to the installation of Guruship by each successive Sikh Guru. The Gurgadi Diwas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji commemorates the day when the young Gobind Rai was ordained as the next Sikh Guru. The holy occasion is observed annually with joyous celebration in Gurudwaras with the commencement of devotional songs, Nagar Kirtan and the singing of Bani. Moreover, free communal food known as Langar and Gatka is also served to the public on the pious event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2022 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).