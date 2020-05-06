Guru Amar Das Ji HD Images & Gurpurab 2020 Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Parkash Purab With WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greetings

Guru Amar Das Ji Gurpurab 2020 (File Image)

One of the significant celebrations in the Sikh community takes place on May 6 marking the birth anniversary of Guru Amar Das Ji. He was the third of ten Sikh Gurus. Guru Amar Das Ji Jayanti 2020 takes place on May 6, and it holds much importance. The birth anniversaries of ten Gurus in Sikhism are commemorated as Gurpurab. A Gurpurab in Sikh tradition is a celebration of an anniversary of a Guru's birth marked by the holding of a festival. The celebration is also called Parkash Purab or Prakash Utsav. As we celebrate Guru Amar Das Ji Gurpurab 2020, we bring you a collection of HD images, HD wallpapers, GIF greetings, wishes, messages, SMS and quotes that you can share with your family and friends.

Guru Amar Das was a follower of Vaishnavism (devotees who worship Lord Vishnu) most of his life. It was only in his sixties that he was introduced to Sikhism. It so happened that Guru Amar Das Ji heard his nephew's wife, Bibi Amro, reciting a hymn by Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. The man was deeply moved by it. Interestingly, Guru Amar Das ji was born in 1479, 10 years after the birth of Guru Nanak. Not only this, but Bibi Amro was also the daughter of Guru Angad, the second and then-current Guru of the Sikhs. After meeting Guru Angad, he became a Sikh and devoted himself to Sikhism. In 1552, at the age of 73, Guru Amar Das Ji succeeded Guru Angad as the Sikh Guru and continued to serve as the Sikh leader until he died in 1574. Guru Ram Das succeeded him.

As we observe Guru Amar Das Ji Gurpurab 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Amar Das Ji Jayanti and Gurpurab 2020 Ki Lak Lak Badhaiyan!

A total of 907 revelatory hymns, was contributed by Guru Amar Das Ji in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. It was Guru Amar Das who composed the rapturous hymn called Anand and made it a part of the ritual of Sikh marriage called "Anand Karaj", which means "blissful event". From practising gender equality to strictly abolishing Sati system for the betterment of women's lives in society, Guru Amar Das Ji made significant contributions that one will always remain thankful for. We wish everyone a very Happy Gurpurab 2020!