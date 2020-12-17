Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020: The occasion of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is one of the most significant events, especially for the people who hail from Chhattisgarh. Ghasidas was the teacher of the Satnami movement, also popularly known as Satnampanth, which he founded in the early 1800s. The Satnami sect is almost similar to the teachings of Sikhism. He was one of the most revered spiritual gurus in pre-Independent India. If you are looking for exciting information about Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 – its date, history, and significance, then you have reached the right spot.

Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 Date

The religious observance of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020, like every year, will take place on December 18 this year as well. It will fall on Friday this time around.

What Is the History of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti?

The occasion of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great spiritual leader by the same name. Guru Ghasidas was born on December 18, 1756, in Girodpuri, Chhattisgarh. During his lifetime, Ghasidas witnessed and experienced a lot of caste discrimination, and social inequality take place in society. December 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

To evict these social evils, Guru Ghasidas founded the Satnami community in Chhattisgarh. It was based on Satnam (roughly translates to the truth) and equality. His teachings and preaching struck similarity with Sikhism. He travelled extensively throughout the state of Chhattisgarh and imparted his learnings to free the society of caste and social inequality.

What Is the Significance of Observing Guru Ghasidas Jayanti?

The observance of Guru Ghasidas Jayanti holds significant importance in Indian history. In the 1700s and 1800s, when India was going through an extended period of social discrimination – in the form of caste, sex, religion, and colour – Guru Ghasidas was one of the rays of hope to resurrect the ill-society.

His founding of Satnami sect and his learnings were one of the cornerstones in improving the society and breeding social harmony among communities in that region (read Chhattisgarh). Guru Ghasidas travelled comprehensively in the remotest parts of the state; he is worshipped by many communities in that area. Guru Ghasidas is one of the many spiritual leaders in India who advocated the rejection of caste discrimination and social inequalities altogether.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020! We wish his soul rests in peace and thank him for his contribution to society.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 07:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).