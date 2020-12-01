It's December! Can you imagine that 2020 is almost about to end as some of us continue to still stay at home. There is a certain eagerness for the next year, since many are hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year. And as we almost begin with the last month of this year, we are ready for some festive vibes, especially with Christmas and New Years' Eve. December definitely brings with it the Christmassy vibes but there are a lot other events, international days and observances, important fasts and holidays through this month. If you are looking for a holiday and event calendar for December 2020, we have got it right here. December starts with World Aids Day and ends with New Years' Eve. Some of the other important days in this month include Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Human Rights Day, Winter Solstice, Mokshada Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti and so on. We give you a date-wise calendar for all these important days.
December 1 marks World Aids Day, marked to raise awareness about HIV AIDS. Dr Ambedkar death anniversary on December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas on a wide scale in the country. Kalbhairav Jayanti or Bhairava Ashtami will be celebrated on December 7, which is an important fast for devotees of Lord Shiva, the Hindu God. December 10 marks Human Rights Day, an UN observance upholding the rights of every human being. A Solar Eclipse will occur on December 14, the last eclipse of this year. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2020 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Dates of Holidays and Fasts (Vrat) in New Year Online.
In the second half of the month of December we have observances like Vijay Diwas, the day of victory of India against Pakistan in the Indo-Bangladesh war, a significant observance in India. Another significant religious day is Vivah Panchami on December 19, which celebrates the marriage of Lord Rama to his wife Sita. The winter solstice will be on December 21. And the most significant observances of December, Christmas Eve on December 24, followed by Christmas day on December 25 and the celebrations will on till New Years' Eve on December 31.
|Sr No
|Date
|Day
|Fasts/ Festivals/National/ International Days
|1
|December 1
|Tuesday
|World Aids Day, BSF Raising Day, Rosa Parks Day,
|2
|December 2
|Wednesday
|International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, World Computer Literacy Day, National Pollution Control Day, UAE National Day
|3
|December 3
|Thursday
|International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Sankashti Chaturthi
|4
|December 4
|Friday
|National Navy Day
|5
|December 5
|Saturday
|World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development
|6
|December 6
|Sunday
|Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Independence Day Finland,
|7
|December 7
|Monday
|International Civil Aviation Day, Armed Forces Flag Day, Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020,
|8
|December 8
|Tuesday
|9
|December 9
|Wednesday
|International Anti-Corruption Day, Genocide Prevention Day 2020
|10
|December 10
|Thursday
|Human Rights Day
|11
|December 11
|Friday
|International Mountain Day, International UNICEF Day,
|12
|December 12
|Saturday
|Universal Health Coverage Day
|13
|December 13
|Sunday
|14
|December 14
|Monday
|Monkey Day, Solar Eclipse 2020, National Energy Conservation Day
|15
|December 15
|Tuesday
|16
|December 16
|Wednesday
|Vijay Diwas 2020, Independence Day 2020 in Bahrain
|17
|December 17
|Thursday
|International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers 2020
|18
|December 18
|Friday
|International Migrants Day, Minorities Rights Day (India), UN Arabic Language Day, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020
|19
|December 19
|Saturday
|Goa Liberation Day, National Regifting Day (US)
|20
|December 20
|Sunday
|International Human Solidarity Day
|21
|December 21
|Monday
|Winter solstice 2020, Global Orgasm Day, International Tea Day,
|22
|December 22
|Tuesday
|National Mathematics Day
|23
|December 23
|Wednesday
|Festivus, Kisan Diwas
|24
|December 24
|Thursday
|Christmas Eve
|25
|December 25
|Friday
|Christmas, Mokshada Ekadashi 2020, Gita Jayanti 2020, Quaid-e-Azam Day / Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday
|26
|December 26
|Saturday
|Boxing Day
|27
|December 27
|Sunday
|28
|December 28
|Monday
|29
|December 29
|Tuesday
|30
|December 30
|Wednesday
|Margashirsha Purnima Vrat
|31
|December 31
|Thursday
|New Year’s Eve
The above calendar will give you an idea about what's lined up in the days to follow. You can also plan out your festive plans depending on the days and weekends. But ensure you have safe celebrations in accordance with the COVID-19 rules and situation, wherever you are. We hope you have a great end to this year of 2020. Wishing you all Happy December!
