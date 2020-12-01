It's December! Can you imagine that 2020 is almost about to end as some of us continue to still stay at home. There is a certain eagerness for the next year, since many are hopeful that 2021 will be a much better year. And as we almost begin with the last month of this year, we are ready for some festive vibes, especially with Christmas and New Years' Eve. December definitely brings with it the Christmassy vibes but there are a lot other events, international days and observances, important fasts and holidays through this month. If you are looking for a holiday and event calendar for December 2020, we have got it right here. December starts with World Aids Day and ends with New Years' Eve. Some of the other important days in this month include Dr Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Human Rights Day, Winter Solstice, Mokshada Ekadashi, Gita Jayanti and so on. We give you a date-wise calendar for all these important days.

December 1 marks World Aids Day, marked to raise awareness about HIV AIDS. Dr Ambedkar death anniversary on December 6 is observed as Mahaparinirvan Divas on a wide scale in the country. Kalbhairav Jayanti or Bhairava Ashtami will be celebrated on December 7, which is an important fast for devotees of Lord Shiva, the Hindu God. December 10 marks Human Rights Day, an UN observance upholding the rights of every human being. A Solar Eclipse will occur on December 14, the last eclipse of this year. Lala Ramswaroop Calendar 2020 for Free PDF Download: Know List of Hindu Festivals, Dates of Holidays and Fasts (Vrat) in New Year Online.

In the second half of the month of December we have observances like Vijay Diwas, the day of victory of India against Pakistan in the Indo-Bangladesh war, a significant observance in India. Another significant religious day is Vivah Panchami on December 19, which celebrates the marriage of Lord Rama to his wife Sita. The winter solstice will be on December 21. And the most significant observances of December, Christmas Eve on December 24, followed by Christmas day on December 25 and the celebrations will on till New Years' Eve on December 31.

Sr No Date Day Fasts/ Festivals/National/ International Days 1 December 1 Tuesday World Aids Day, BSF Raising Day, Rosa Parks Day, 2 December 2 Wednesday International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, World Computer Literacy Day, National Pollution Control Day, UAE National Day 3 December 3 Thursday International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Sankashti Chaturthi 4 December 4 Friday National Navy Day 5 December 5 Saturday World Soil Day, International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development 6 December 6 Sunday Dr. Ambedkar Mahaparinirvan Diwas, Independence Day Finland, 7 December 7 Monday International Civil Aviation Day, Armed Forces Flag Day, Kalabhairav Jayanti 2020, 8 December 8 Tuesday 9 December 9 Wednesday International Anti-Corruption Day, Genocide Prevention Day 2020 10 December 10 Thursday Human Rights Day 11 December 11 Friday International Mountain Day, International UNICEF Day, 12 December 12 Saturday Universal Health Coverage Day 13 December 13 Sunday 14 December 14 Monday Monkey Day, Solar Eclipse 2020, National Energy Conservation Day 15 December 15 Tuesday 16 December 16 Wednesday Vijay Diwas 2020, Independence Day 2020 in Bahrain 17 December 17 Thursday International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers 2020 18 December 18 Friday International Migrants Day, Minorities Rights Day (India), UN Arabic Language Day, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti 2020 19 December 19 Saturday Goa Liberation Day, National Regifting Day (US) 20 December 20 Sunday International Human Solidarity Day 21 December 21 Monday Winter solstice 2020, Global Orgasm Day, International Tea Day, 22 December 22 Tuesday National Mathematics Day 23 December 23 Wednesday Festivus, Kisan Diwas 24 December 24 Thursday Christmas Eve 25 December 25 Friday Christmas, Mokshada Ekadashi 2020, Gita Jayanti 2020, Quaid-e-Azam Day / Muhammad Ali Jinnah Birthday 26 December 26 Saturday Boxing Day 27 December 27 Sunday 28 December 28 Monday 29 December 29 Tuesday 30 December 30 Wednesday Margashirsha Purnima Vrat 31 December 31 Thursday New Year’s Eve

The above calendar will give you an idea about what's lined up in the days to follow. You can also plan out your festive plans depending on the days and weekends. But ensure you have safe celebrations in accordance with the COVID-19 rules and situation, wherever you are. We hope you have a great end to this year of 2020. Wishing you all Happy December!

