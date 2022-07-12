Happy Guru Purnima! The day is celebrated across India, Nepal and Bhutan to express gratitude to all the teachers and spiritual gurus for the immense knowledge that they've showered upon their students. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Ashada month. This year, Guru Purnima will fall on July 13, Wednesday. It marks the birth anniversary of Saint Veda Vyasa, who compiled the Vedas and authored the Mahabharata. Therefore, Guru Purnima is also called Vyasa Purnima when people greet each other with thoughtful wishes and greetings. Below, get Guru Purnima 2022 Messages & Quotes that you can send to your gurus or even your friends to help them celebrate the day.

On this day, special celebrations occur in schools where students organise events to thank their academic teachers for being their foremost source of knowledge and inspiration. People also express their thankfulness to their spiritual teachers or gurus for showing them the right path and enlightening them with their mastery and wisdom. It is believed that Mahatma Gandhi revived the day to pay tribute to his spiritual guide and teacher, Shrimad Rajchandra. While you extend your gratitude to your teachers, get these images, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook wishes, HD wallpapers & SMS to share with your near and dear ones on Vyasa Purnima. Guru Purnima 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Tithi, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Great Saint Veda Vyasa

Guru Purnima 2022 Messages & Quotes

Guru Purnima 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Guru Purnima 2022 Reads: Stick to the Way You Are Now, Follow the Paths Shown by Your Guru, and the Shine Will Definitely Come to You. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Guru Purnima 2022 Reads: You Are the Inspiration Who Made Me Win With a Spirit. It Wouldn’t Have Been Achievable Without You, Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Guru Purnima 2022 Reads: Every Person in the World Teaches You Something, Either Good Bad or Worse. Heartfelt Gratitude for All the Teachings and Lessons. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Guru Purnima 2022 Reads: Guru Purnima 2022. On the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa, Let Us Pay Tribute to All The People Who Have Taught Us The Meaning of Our Lives.

Guru Purnima 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message for Guru Purnima 2022 Reads: Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha, Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Happy Guru Purnima!

Guru Purnima 2022 Greetings: Images, WhatsApp Messages and Quotes To Honour Saint Veda Vyasa

As you mark the day of showing appreciation to your mentors, take these insightful messages to say thank you in a unique way. Make them feel special and be the student or disciple who cares and respects their guru. Get these Guru Purnima 2022 HD Images and Wishes for free download online!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2022 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).