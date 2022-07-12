Guru Purnima is celebrated on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadh. According to the Hindu Calendar, the pious occasion will be observed on Wednesday, 13 July. The mythology behind Guru Poornima can be traced back to the birth of the Hindu sage Ved Vyasa, who is said to be the author of the Mahabharata and the Puranas. A Guru dispels the seeker’s ignorance, permitting him to encounter the source of creation. We have brought messages, greetings, quotes, images, and thoughts to honour such mentors. Guru Purnima 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Tithi, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Great Saint Veda Vyasa.

Happy Vyas Poornima 2022 Quotes

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Every Person in the World Teaches You Something, Either Good Bad or Worse. Heartfelt Gratitude for All the Teachings and Lessons. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima WhatsApp Stickers

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy and Blissful Guru Purnima To Everybody! Let Us Make an Oath in Our Life to Follow the Steps of Our Guru.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 Wishes

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Purnima 2022. On the Birth Anniversary of Veda Vyasa, Let Us Pay Tribute to All The People Who Have Taught Us The Meaning of Our Lives.

Guru Purnima Messages

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Lost in the Web of Thoughts and Confusion. Remember The Teachings of Your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

Vyas Poornima SMS

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha, Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Happy Guru Purnima!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)