Guru Purnima or Vyasa Purnima is observed on the full moon day in the Ashadha month of the Hindu Calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Purnima 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, July 13. As people observe the day by wishing each other on the festival day, here's a collection of Guru Purnima 2022 wishes, Happy Guru Purnima 2022 greetings, Guru Purnima images, Vyasa Purnima messages for WhatsApp and Facebook, quotes and HD wallpapers for other social media platforms and messaging apps. Guru Purnima 2022 Date and Time in India: Know Tithi, Customs and Significance of Celebrating the Birth Anniversary of Great Saint Veda Vyasa.

Mahatma Gandhi revived the festival of Guru Purnima to pay tribute to his spiritual Guru Shrimad Rajchandra. It marks the birthday of Veda Vyasa, the sage who authored Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas; therefore, it is also known as Vyasa Purnima. As you celebrate Guru Purnima 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated in India, Nepal and Bhutan by Hindus, Jains and Buddhists. The festival is dedicated to all the spiritual and academic Gurus, who are evolved or enlightened humans, ready to share their wisdom based on Karma Yoga. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Guru Purnima 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. You can download Guru Purnima 2022 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online, here is the download link.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Guru’s Blessings Bring You Infinite Happiness and Success and Pave the Right Path Always. Happy Guru Purnima 2022.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You Positive Wishes on The Occasion of Vyasa Purnima. Let’s Seek Guru and Their Teachings to Make Our Life Enlightened.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy and Blissful Guru Purnima To Everybody! Let Us Make an Oath in Our Life to Follow the Steps of Our Guru.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: When Lost in the Web of Thoughts and Confusion. Remember The Teachings of Your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

Happy Guru Purnima 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Ray of Light and Hope. Thank You For Always Guiding and Enlightening Me With Your Wisdom. Happy Guru Purnima.

In the yogic tradition, Guru Purnima is celebrated as the occasion when Shiva became the first Guru as he began the transmission of yoga to the Saptarishis. Traditionally, it is celebrated by Buddhists in honour of the Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh. In Hinduism, Guru Purnima is common to all spiritual traditions where it is an expression of gratitude towards the teacher by their disciple. Here are messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Guru Purnima 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Guru Purnima 2022!

