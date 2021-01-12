Makar Sankranti 2021 will be celebrated on January 14 this year. This celebration of harvest festival is marked with different traditions in different states. In Maharashtra, women keep a haldi kumkum ceremony at their homes. It is a form of social gathering and all friends, relatives, neighbours are invited for the same. Nowadays, with the use of WhatsApp and similar messaging apps, people send out their invitations online. It has become a more convenient form of sending out invites instead of calls. With just three days left for the festival, people search online for Makar Sankranti invitation cards or Haldi Kunku invites for free download. Since it is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra, there is a growing search for Makar Sankranti messages in Marathi, Haldi Kunkum message format in Marathi, or Haldi Kunku Marathi invite. But your search ends here as we bring you a beautiful collection of invitation cards for free download online. You can simply add on the details and send them to everyone. When is Makar Sankranti 2021? Is The Uttarayan Date January 14 or 15? Know About Significance and Celebrations of This Harvest Festival.

A Haldi Kumkum ceremony is a time for the women to meet and bond with their female friends other than the regular routine life. Newly married women keep a haldi kunku ceremony to seek blessings from everyone. Did you know this year's Makar Sankranti falls on an extremely auspicious Yog too! There is a traditional feast or sweet flavoured milk for everyone. With the growing popularity of these celebrations, there is also an exchange of gifts. Women gathered at one place invite others to their homes and carry on the process. If you are being a host this time and want to send invitations, then we give you readymade cards with special Makar Sankranti messages. You can download these Haldi Kunku invites in Marathi and send them in your friends and family groups.

Haldi Kunku invite (Photo Credits: File Image)

Invitation Card Message: विसरुनी सारी कटुता, नात्यात तीळगुळाचा गोडवा यावा

एकमेकांच्या साथीने हा आनंदाचा सोहळा रंगावा.

दिनांक ..... रोजी एकत्र भेटून हळदी कुंकू करण्याचे योजिले आहे. याकरिता आग्रहाचे आमंत्रण..

वेळ:

Haldi Kunku invite (Photo Credits: File Image)

Invitation Card Message: Let us celebrate the festival of Makar Sankranti 2020 together, exchange Tilgul and express sweetness with one another. We invite you to your humble abode on

Date:

Address:

Time:

Haldi Kunku invite (Photo Credits: File Image)

Invitation Card Message: संक्रांतीच्या हळदी कुंकू चे निमंत्रण

दिनांक .... दिवशी आमच्या घरी हळदी कुंकू समारंभाला नक्की या.

तिळगुळ घ्या गोड गोड बोला!

वेळ:

पत्ता:

If you are looking for some Makar Sankranti greetings and messages, then click here. Coming to the invites, you can send your wishes along with these invitation cards. All of them are free to download, you will only have to add the details like date, time and address. While you celebrate this traditional ritual, don't forget to keep in line with the social distancing protocols and do not gather in a crowd. We still need to stay safe. Happy Makar Sankranti in advance!

