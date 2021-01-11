The first festive celebrations of the New Year are soon approaching. The calendar month of January marks several harvest festivals across the country. The festival of Makar Sankranti will be among the first ones, on January 14. Also called as Maghi or just Sankranti, this day is dedicated to Sun God Surya. There are several traditions with this festival and one of them is women's social gathering of Haldi-Kunku or Haldi-Kumkum. Married women especially visit one another's home for a small social gathering, exchange flowers and gifts, distribute the sweet Tilgul, sometimes even have feasts. They exchange Happy Makar Sankranti wishes and messages with one another. So ahead of Makar Sankranti, we tell you more about this tradition, its history and significance.

History and Significance of Haldi Kumkum

The gatherings of Makar Sankranti Haldi Kumkum go on for about half a month. Women invite their friends, relatives, neighbours to their homes. Married women apply haldi kumkum to each other as a mark of happy marital life. The tradition goes back to the Peshwa rule in Maharashtra. Queens from the royal families used to welcome their friends at home and give them gifts. Precious gifts and jewels used to be exchanged. The period of Makar Sankranti is considered auspicious to give gifts to one another. Makar Sankranti 2021 Dos and Don'ts: From Performing Kala Til Daan to Preparing Khichdi, Rituals That Brings in Good Luck & Prosperity on This Auspicious Day.

Celebrations of Makar Sankranti Haldi Kunku

As we mentioned earlier, there are several traditions of celebrating Makar Sankranti. In some parts, people participate in flying kites. There are kite-flying competitions in the state of Gujarat, where Sankranti is observed much enthusiastically.

Haldi Kunku is one of the traditions followed by married women in the state of Maharashtra. The hostess decorates their home with flowers, make special rangoli, lights to welcome the guests. Women get together, exchange flowers, a perfume or attar is applied on forearms, there is a sweet flavoured milk and Tilguls are given. After applying the red vermillion and haldi, they bless each other for a happy marital life. It is one of the chances to get together, relax, catch up with each other other than the daily routine. Newly married bride welcomes her guests in traditional attire and seeks their blessings. It is a time of fun and merriment for housewives too.

