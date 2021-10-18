Halloween is celebrated every year on October 31. On this day, people indulge in activities like Trick or Treat, jack-o’ lantern, festive donning costumes and eating treats.

The Americans borrowed from the European traditions and dressed up as Halloween asking for food and money. This tradition later came to be known as trick or treat. We, at LatestLY, have brought together some costume ideas that will make your Halloween 2021 more exciting and fun. Netizens Get Busy Discussing Creative and Fashionable Outfit Options For This Hallows’ Eve!

Squid Game Doll

Representative Image (File Image)

The Squid Game series has already left many people scared. Adding to the theme of Halloween, celebrate the festival as you dress up like the doll in the squid game and scare the people around you.

Pennywise Halloween Costume

Representative Image (File Image)

Scare away the ghost with the Pennywise Halloween costume from the movie IT.

Mermaid Halloween Costume

Representative Image (File Image)

Nobody would have ever thought that a mermaid could also look like a Halloween. Be one with the amazing mermaid Halloween costume where you look sexy and scary.

Black Cat With Yarn Wheel

Representative Image (File Image)

Dress up in black attire like a black cat and attach a messy yellow barn leaving few ends loose to create a mess around your body.

Bat Halloween Costume

Representative Image (File Image)

This is one of the all-time favourites among Halloween costumes. Dress up as a black bat and scare away the ghosts that come your way.

Ghazi Ghost Halloween Costume

Representative Image (File Image)

Wear all black attire and cover yourself with a white cheesecloth or maybe a net white bed sheet. Get the sheet in between to make it look messy and put some white makeup with black eye shadow to scare the people around you.

Jack O Lantern Halloween Costume

Representative Image (File Image)

As jack-o’-lantern is very common during the Halloween festival, use one to dress up in and be a part of this amazing festival as you enjoy trick or treat. Bring out your orange dress, make a pumpkin face on it and you’re ready to go as a Jack O' Lantern.

At this time of the year, people organise Halloween parties not just for the kids but for the adults as well. Dress up with our ideas of costumes for the festival and be the centre of attraction of the party wherever you go.

Wishing everyone a Happy Halloween 2021!

