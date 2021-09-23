With Halloween 2021 just a month away, people are gushing through the shopping centres to grab some trendy costumes to wear this year. While the Americans are gearing up for crafting some creative ideas for their Halloween costumes, Twitter has already arrived for their rescue! The micro-blogging site is flooded with people asking for Halloween costume ideas and brands dropping suggestions to help their customers zero upon a fashionable idea. See how netizens have got busy discussing the creative and trendy fashionable outfit options for this All Hallows' Eve!

Anyone To The Rescue?

September is almost over and I haven’t figured out my Halloween costume yet. This is a serious issue, does anyone have any ideas I could use? — Drew (@Drew_channel) September 23, 2021

Impressive!

Halloween Costume Ideas No.002 : Devil Brides pic.twitter.com/zqK9wVaXCp — Glen Scott (@glenrules) September 22, 2021

Get Your Hands On At These Costumes

halloween costume ideas pls vote !! (poll under) pic.twitter.com/W7Ae7sfkea — cathy (@balletbmi) September 19, 2021

Okay?

What awesome Halloween costume idea pic.twitter.com/gN7uRlD6va — Jake Metcalf (@Jake_Metcalf1) September 21, 2021

Group Costume Idea

group halloween costume idea pic.twitter.com/O5433ieb7n — insane clown pussy (@feymarch) September 15, 2021

Liked It?

also these are my halloween costume ideas (might do the last two together like change the color scheme for a fairy vibe) so i need to lose weight before) pic.twitter.com/qkNUs7rJqa — daniella | “ new “ to edtwt (@SK1NNY3RA) September 14, 2021

Got That Costume!

halloween costume ideas lmao~ pic.twitter.com/kMSZs6SbIC — Regularly Fox Girl (@inkling_red) September 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)