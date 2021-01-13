There are different tales in mythology about the birth of Lord Hanuman. His birth is marked on different states on different dates. According to Tamil Calendar, Lord Hanuman was born during the Margashirsha Amavasya, when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 as per the Tamil calendar is on January 13. To mark the auspicious occasion, here we bring you Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes and HD images. These devotional messages and greetings are perfect for sharing your thoughtful wishes with your closed family members and friends. So, without any further delay, check out our latest collection of Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 wishes, messages, Telegram greetings, and GIFs that can be sent through online messaging apps and also used as Facebook and Instagram posts. In addition, we also bring you updated WhatsApp stickers that are available on both Android and iOS platforms.

In Tamil Nadu, Hanuman Jayanthi, also spelt as Hanuman Jayanti, is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya. There is a belief that Lord Hanuman was born on Margashirsha Amavasya when Moolam Nakshatram was prevailing. People worship to Lord Hanuman and offer prayers to seek his blessings. Special items like medu vadai is also offered to the Lord and believed to be his favourite food. As we celebrate Hanuman Jayanti 2021, we bring you Happy Hanuman Jayanthi wishes, Telegram messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook quotes, Instagram posts, and GIF greetings.

Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Hanuman bless you with happiness and peace. Wish you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May you be showered with the blessings of Lord Hanuman!

Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Bajrang Bali! May Lord Hanuman bless you with wisdom and courage.

Hanuman Jayanthi 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s wishing that you are blessed by Lord Hanuman on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has unveiled its latest collection of stickers for both Android and iOS. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the new WhatsApp stickers. We wish you and your family health and happiness on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi.

