The eleventh day of the lunar fortnight is considered as Ekadashi according to the Hindu Calendar. In one month, there are two lunar Ekadashis, one during the Shukla Paksha and the other one during the Krishna Paksha.

Aja Ekadashi or Annada Ekadashi falls during the Krishna Paksha Bhadrapada as per the Hindu Calendar. According to the English calendar, it falls in the months of August or September every year. This year, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on September 3, Friday. People who follow the Amavasyant calendar celebrate this Ekadashi in the Shravana month. Wish Happy Aja Ekadashi With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

People who observe Aja Ekadashi wake up early morning and after bath worship Hrishikesh form of Vishnu with flowers, fruits and other puja essentials. Devotees also observe a fast on this day. They wish each other by sending Lord Vishnu pictures and quotes. You can send wishes from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS.

It is said that the ones who observe fast on this day can get rid of their past sins. According to history, Raja Harishchandra observed the Aja Ekadashi fast and he got back his dead son and lost his kingdom. The significance and importance of the Ekadashi are explained in Brahma Vaivartha Purana. This fast motivates a person to choose the path of redemption and achieve untimely freedom from the cycle of birth and death.

Celebrate Aja Ekadashi 2021 by sending these beautiful HD Wallpapers, Whatsapp stickers of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, GIF images and SMS.

Apart from Aja or Annada Ekadashi, there are 23 other Ekadashis in a year in Krishna and Shukla paksha according to the Hindu calendar. Every Ekadashi has a unique name and significance. There are two Ekadashi(s) every month and many people fast on every Ekadashi. Households observing Ekadashi refrain from having non-vegetarian products and rice on this day. Also, it is mandatory to cook rice the next day and the day after Ekadashi is known as Dwadashi. Wish you a Happy Aja or Annada Ekadashi 2021.

