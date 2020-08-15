Aja Ekadashi 2020 Wishes and Messages: The festive occasion of Aja Ekadashi is one of the major religious events in August for the people of the Hindu community. The event is observed to commemorate Lord Vishnu and his consort Lakshmi. This year, Aja Ekadashi will be celebrated on August 15, Saturday, i.e. on the same day people will celebrate Independence Day. They observe the day with grand festivities and follow rituals to mark the auspicious event. People also send popular Aja Ekadashi messages to their loved ones, conveying their regards. If you are looking for the latest Aja Ekadashi 2020 wishes and greetings, then you have arrived at the right place. August 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Independence Day, Ganesh Chaturthi; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: Bhagwan Vishnu/ Facebook)

Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi 2020 is here. Let us join in to celebrate the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Aja Ekadashi ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Message Reads: May Lord Vishnu and Mata Lakshmi bless you with peace and prosperity, health and wealth in equal measures. Happy Aja Ekadashi 2020!

File Image of Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Message Reads: Happy Aja Ekadashi 2020 to family and friends. Let us sing holy chants to please Lord Vishnu for his divine blessings.

Lord Vishnu (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aja Ekadashi ki hardik shubhkamnaye. May Lord Vishnu bless you with happiness, peace and prosperity on the holy day of Aja Ekadashi 2020.

Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi (Photo credits: Facebook/Hinduism for everyone)

Message Reads: Wishing everyone on the auspicious day of Aja Ekadashi. Happy Aja Ekadashi 2020 to family and friends.

The observance of Aja Ekadashi is quite significant as it is one of the important Ekadashis for Hindus. Observing fast is one of the common rituals of any Ekadashi. It is said that people who dutifully observe the rituals of Aja Ekadashi, they are blessed with a happy and healthy life, and are also pardoned of their sins committed in life.

As both Aja Ekadashi and Independence Day fall on the same day, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Aja Ekadashi 2020’ and 'Happy Independence Day'. We hope you would enjoy sharing these latest Aja Ekadashi wishes and greetings with their loved ones on this auspicious day.

