Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Lord Vishnu GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on This Auspicious Occasion

Ekadashi marks the eleventh day of each lunar phase in every Hindu month and is considered to be an extremely auspicious day for new beginnings. While there are twenty-four Ekadashi throughout the year, each one stands for its own significance. The Phalguna Shukla Paksha Ekadashi, celebrated before Holi, is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 falls on March 6, and is celebrated with stringent fasting and special prayer offerings. People also enjoy sharing Happy Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 wishes, Ekadashi WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status pictures. Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivratri and Holi and is observed with great enthusiasm by devotees across India. Amalaki Ekadashi 2020 Date And Shubh Muhurat: Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Ekadashi is the eleventh and is marked by special religious prayers and some people believe that it is a very auspicious time to pray and offer penance to the almighty. This is the reason that many people observe the extremely stringent Ekadashi fast and give up completely on solid food or juices. Some people following the Ekadashi fast strive only on water, while others abstain from consuming pulses and grains. The Ekadashi fast is broken during the auspicious timing of Parana, which falls on March 7, between 06:53 AM and 09:16 AM. As we prepare to celebrate this auspicious time, here are a

few Happy Amalaki Ekadashi wishes and messages, Ekadashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to send to your friends and family to mark this Ekadashi.

Amalaki Ekadashi celebrations are often followed by preparations for Holi, which falls on the evening of the Purnima (Full Moon day) in the Hindu calendar month of Phalguna. Holi celebrations will begin this year on March 9, when Choti Holi will be observed with the tradition of burning the Holika. This will be followed by the grand celebration of Rangwali Holi on March 10. Amalaki Ekadashi, therefore, marks the beginning of another important festive time for

Hindus and we hope that this Ekadashi brings you all the prosperity and happiness you deserve.