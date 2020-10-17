The auspicious festival of Navratri 2020 is almost here. All set to be celebrated from October 17 to October 25, this 9-day festival is known as Golu or Bommai Kolu in South India. During these festive times, families decorate different dolls and idols of all the Gods and Goddesses, that showcase different mythological stories. Golu is known as Gombe Habba, Bommai Kolu or Bommala Koluvu in different parts of South India. People often share Happy Golu 2020 wishes, Gombe Habba 2020 messages, Bommai Kolu Nalvaltukkal, Bommala Koluvu 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to wish their friends and family a Happy Navratri 2020. Everything You Need to Know About Navratri Bommai Golu, the South Indian Celebrations During Navratri.

Navratri, as the name suggests is the celebration of nine different avatars of Goddess Shakti. In South India, this celebration often includes creating an extravagant display of various Gods and Goddesses, preparing delicious delicacies and singing bhajans and reciting different stories of Gods and Goddesses to appease the Devi. It is believed that Goddess Shakti is on a stringent 9-day penance for the well being of her devotees. This celebration is a way of her followers to show love and support to the Goddess. Happy Navratri 2020 Wishes: Twitterati Greet on Day 1 of The Auspicious Festival With Beautiful Pics of Maa Durga, Messages, GIFs And SMS.

Bommai Kolu literally translates to courts of toys and during this celebration people especially pray to Goddesses Saraswati, Parvati and Laxmi. People decorate an odd number of steps (traditionally 3,5,7, 9 or 11), which is known as Golu Padi and create everyday scenes using dolls, display various Gods and Goddesses together and perform daily aartis to this display. Navratri 2020 Shailaputri Puja: Know The Colour and Goddess of Day 1 to Worship The First Avatar of Maa Durga This Sharad Navaratri.

Bommai Golu is considered to be a representation of various stories in the Puranas, and there are key figurines that need to be a part of this display. One important idol that has to be put forward is Marapacchi Bommai, a wooden figurine of bride, groom and sometimes their children. Some people also ensure to include Dassavataram in one of the steps, to showcase the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu and the story behind the beginning of Universe and all the different eras that the world has been through. We hope that you enjoy fun and fervorous Golu 2020.

