The festive season is upon us and people are already celebrating Navratri 2020. This nine-day festival is one of the most important celebrations for Hindus across the world. Also known as Sharad Navratri, this celebration is observed at the beginning of autumn in India. While there are four seasonal Navratri observed across the year, Sharada Navratri celebration is the most important, followed by Chaitra Navratri which celebrates the end of winter. Sharada Navratri 2020 is celebrated from October 17 unto October 25th. People embark on this nine-day festival by sharing Navratri 2020 wishes, Happy Navratri messages, Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with each other. Many have taken to Twitter wishing each other Happy Navratri by sharing greetings, wishes and messages. Happy Navratri 2020 Greetings & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Mata Rani Photos, Facebook Status and Messages to Wish on Navaratri Festival.

Navratri festival revolves around celebrating Goddess Shakti and all her different avatars. While there are various folktales and stories on the reason behind Navratri celebration, the essence of this celebration remains to commemorate the victory of good over evil. Celebrated to Honour Devi, Navratri celebrations in the North and western parts of India begin on October 17, some North Indians also commemorate the tenth day as the day that Lord Ram emerged victorious against Ravana. This celebration is called Dussehra. Meanwhile, people from East India consider Navratri celebration to be synonymous with Durga Puja, which will begin on October 22. As for those in South India, the 9-day festivity of Navratri is known as Bommai Golu and people take this opportunity to showcase various idols of gods, and other dolls to create mythological scenes in their homes. Sharad Navratri 2020 Greetings in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga Images, GIF Messages, Quotes, SMS and Photos to Wish Family and Friends.

The celebration of Navratri, much like all other festivals, is sure to be different this year. However, people are sure to make the most of this festive time and share Navratri 2020 wishes, Happy Navratri messages, Sharada Navratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with their friends and family. Check out Navratri wishes, messages, Maa Durga HD Images, GIFs and greetings being shared by Twitterati. Navratri 2020 Ghatasthapana Wishes in Marathi & Maa Durga HD Images for Free Download: WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings & GIFs to Send on the Day 1 of Sharad Navaratri.

Happy Navratri!

Celebrating Maa Durga!

Ma Durga is a Mother of the Universe,She represents the infinite power of the universe And is a symbol of a female dynamism💢. Happy Navratri ❤🙏#नवरात्रि #Navratri #जय_माता_दी pic.twitter.com/iPYPIb9mIh — Sakshee singh (@Saksheesingh10) October 17, 2020

Worshipping Maa Shailaputri:

With Nandi as her vaahana, Maa Shailaputri on her journey towards Shiva. May we always praise her and may we all be blessed by her #Navratri pic.twitter.com/OzuBmo34VA — Cow Love (@GauPrem) October 17, 2020

Festival of Nine Nights:

#Navratri -9 Nights of Worshipping Ma Durga 🙏 Day 1- Ma Shailaputri 🙏 Navratri celebrates the Supreme Goddess in her Myriad Cosmic manifestations of Shakti: Ma Durga (protection), Ma Lakshmi (abundance), Ma Saraswati (knowledge) & Mahakali (transformation) 🚩 1/2 @_Mrityunjaya pic.twitter.com/klkkspEUGh — Sangitha Varier (@VarierSangitha) October 17, 2020

Warm Greetings on Navratri:

Warm Greetings to everyone on the Auspicious Occasion of Navratri. This Navratri, May Goddess Shakti Slay the Negative Forces of Society and destroy the Evil within us. 🙏🏻 Happy Navratri 🙏🏻 #नवरात्रि #Navratri2020 #Navratri pic.twitter.com/aAXdCWOmnN — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) October 17, 2020

Happy Festivities:

Here’s wishing everyone health, peace and prosperity on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja. May her arrival end the woes of 2020! Jai Ma Durge. 😃🙏#Navratri pic.twitter.com/pIV5Egl6sU — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 17, 2020

Navratri celebrations have always been full of fun and fervour with everyone making the most of this colourful, fun and festive time. From dancing to Garba music to dressing up in the jazziest clothes, the nine-days of Navratri are known to be full of love, life and laughter. While the celebrations may mellow down a little this year, we hope that this festive time also reminds us that the good, will always emerge victoriously. Happy Navratri 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2020 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).