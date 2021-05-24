Brothers - they are the friends who always have our back, through thick and thin. While we have all had a love-hate relationship with our siblings, there is no questioning that they will always be there for us every time we are in any trouble. And the celebration of National Brother's Day in the United States stands to remind people of just that. Celebrated on May 24, National Brother's Day 2021 is bound to be an extra special celebration. People are sure to share quotes on brotherhood, Happy Brother's Day 2021 wishes, National Brother's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

National Brother's Day celebration is reserved for brothers and cousins that we are born with and celebrates the brotherhoods that we form over the years. Whether it is the best friend you grew up with, who is nothing short of family or the one who is always there to take care of you and shares a protective layer, National Brother's Day celebration is dedicated to all of them. There are various stories about National Brother's Day's origin; however, many believe that C. Daniel Rhodes started it from Alabama. He felt that there needs to be a day dedicated to just brothers, apart from the National Siblings Day celebration.

National Siblings Day is commemorated on April 10 in the United States and Canada. As we prepare to celebrate National Brother's Day 2021, here are some quotes on brotherhood, Happy Brother's Day 2021 wishes, National Brother's Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Brother's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nothing Can Be Compared to the Great Bond I Have with You. Happy Brother’s Day.

Happy Brother's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Friend I’ve Got by Birth. Happy Brother’s Day Dear.

Happy Brother's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Have Not Seen Any Superheroes, but I See You Every Day. Happy Brother’s Day.

Happy Brother's Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Used to Share My Toys with You, Now I Share My Feelings Too. Happy Brother’s Day.

The celebration of National Brother's Day is mainly focused on commemorating the special bond of brotherhood. From going out for a fun activity with your brothers to indulging in some heart feasts and fun conversations, there is a lot that you can do to make this day special. The essence of the National Brother's Day celebration is to express the emotions that we have for our brothers and ensure that they know they are loved and cherished. Here's wishing everyone a Happy National Brother's Day 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2021 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).