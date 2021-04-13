Cheti Chand is a festival that marks the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New Year for Sindhi Hindus. It typically falls in late March or early April. Cheti Chand also known as Chaitra is observed on the second day of the Sindhi Chet month of the Hindu calendar. Cheti Chand this year will fall on April 13, 2021. This festival is observed to commemorate the birthday of the Water god (Varun Devta) Sai Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Cheti Chand HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages, telegram messages, and SMS to celebrate Sindhi New Year. Happy Cheti Chand 2021 Wishes & Wallpapers: Facebook Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Messages & SMS to Send on Jhulelal Jayanti.

Cheti Chand 2021 has significant values amongst Sindhis as it is believed that Varun Dev appeared as Uderolal to save the community from the dictatorship of a ruler who wanted to destroy the Sindhi culture and Hinduism. Cheti Chand falls on the same day or the next day of the ‘Gudi Padwa’ and ‘Ugadi’ festival. On this occasion, people from the Sindhi community worship water. They also observe what is known as ‘Chaliho Sahab’ on this day. The followers of Jhulelal perform the prayer for forty days known as “Chaliho“ and celebrate “Thanksgiving Day” after “Chaliho.” Devotees observe fast, and after offering prayers, they break their fast with coconut milk, sugar, molasses, and fruits.

Considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the celebration will be restricted to indoor activities. In that case, there might be a possibility of not meeting friends and relatives. However, you can keep the spirit of this festival alive by sending out Happy Cheti Chand 2021 HD images, WhatsApp stickers, quotes, and messages which are available for free download below.

