Cheti Chand is a festival observed by the Sindhi community to mark the beginning of the Lunar Hindu New Year. It typically falls in late March or early April as per the Gregorian calendar. Cheti Chand, also known as Chaitra, is observed on the second day of the Sindhi Chet month of the Hindu calendar. Cheti Chand 2021 will fall on April 13. This festival is observed to commemorate the birthday of the Water god (Varun Devta) Sai Uderolal, popularly known as Jhulelal. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Cheti Chand HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF messages, telegram messages, and SMS to thank Varun Dev.

Cheti Chand 2021 has significant values amongst Sindhis as it is believed that Varun Dev appeared as Uderolal to save the community from the dictatorship of a ruler who wanted to destroy the Sindhi culture and Hinduism. Cheti Chand falls on the same day or the next day of the ‘Gudi Padwa’ and ‘Ugadi’ festival. On the occasion of Cheti Chand, people from the Sindhi community worship water. Worshipping Jhulelal Saint by performing aarti is also part of the custom for this Sindhi festival celebration. Cheti Chand 2021 Date, History, and Significance: Know More About Sindhi New Year and the Birth Anniversary of Lord Jhule Lal.

This year due to the currently imposed lockdown guidelines, it is not possible or safe to move outside to celebrate and greet each other on Cheti Chand 2021. However, you can reach out to your loved by sending out Happy Cheti Chand Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF and messages which are available below for free download.

