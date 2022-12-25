Happy Christmas 2022 Images and Merry Xmas HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 with great fanfare and excitement to mark the birthday of Jesus Christ. This festival is celebrated across the world with great gusto and fervour by the Christian community. As Christmas 2022 is here, you can send these Happy Christmas 2022 images, Happy Christmas 2022 greetings, Happy Christmas wishes, Merry Christmas 2022 WhatsApp messages and Merry Christmas 2022 HD wallpapers with your family members, friends, relatives and loved ones and wish them Xmas 2022. Merry Christmas 2022 and Happy New Year 2023 Greetings, Wishes & HD Images: Celebrate Xmas and HNY in Advance By Sharing WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Photos, GIFs and Wallpapers.

On the joyous occasion of Christmas, all schools, colleges, universities, offices and other government and non-governmental organizations remain closed. Christmas is a joyous time when people come together and have a great time during the festive season. The season of preparations for Christmas is known as 'Advent' and starts on a Sunday about four weeks before the actual day of Christmas, i.e., December 25. On the festive occasion, take a look at the HD Images and wallpapers for Christmas 2022 celebration that you can download and send to one and all on the joyous festival.

Happy Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the True Spirit of Christmas Shine in Your Heart and Light Your Path. Merry Christmas!

Happy Christmas 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Merry Christmas to You and Your Family. Thinking of You This Season and Wishing You a Joyful Holiday.

Happy Christmas 2022 and New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Peace, Joy, and Unconditional Love at Christmas and Always.

Happy Christmas 2022 and New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You Have a Cozy Christmas That Chases the Chill of Winter Away. Have a Very Merry Christmas 2022!

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Joy and Blessings, From Our Family to Yours, This Christmas and Every Day. Merry Christmas!

Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Greetings: Share Messages and Wishes This Holiday Season

As per the traditional Christmas narrative in the New Testament, ‘Nativity of Jesus’, Jesus was born in Bethlehem, in accordance with messianic prophecies. When Joseph and Mary arrived there, the inn had no room, so they were offered a stable where the Christ Child was born. The gospels of Luke and Matthew describe Jesus as being born in Bethlehem to the Virgin Mary. The angels proclaimed him a saviour for all people, and shepherds came to adore him. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Christmas 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2022 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).