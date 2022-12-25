The time from Thanksgiving through the New Year is referred to as the "holiday season" in North America. Most people in the USA and Canada are likely to fly home or take time off work for several of the most significant holidays in American culture. We celebrate Christmas every year on December 25, a day to spend with family, observe a significant Christian festival, engage in fun customs, or spread holiday pleasure! Here's a collection of the latest Merry Christmas 2022 wishes, Happy New Year 2023 greetings, Christmas images, Merry Christmas HD wallpapers, quotes and WhatsApp messages to celebrate the day. Merry Christmas 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Xmas Messages, Quotes and SMS To Wish Loved Ones on the Festive Holiday.

Christmas has developed over many centuries into an international holiday that is both religious and secular and packed with enjoyable family activities. Christmas is an annual celebration of Christ's birth that takes place on December 25 in the Western Church. As early as A.D. 273, the traditional date of December 25 was observed.

Soon after Christmas, when the previous year comes to an end, the countdown to the new one almost starts. Every year on January 1st, people ring in the New Year with parties full of fun and resolutions to change. The holiday season is here, and you must share the joyous events' greetings with your loved ones. Celebrate Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 in the best way possible, and for that, we have compiled messages, wishes and images.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Wishes in This Cold Weather of Christmas! Wishing You Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Wish You a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Thinking of You During This Wonderful Holiday Season and Wishing You Much Happiness.

Merry Christmas (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Wishing You Lots of Fun and Excitement and a Super Fantastic Year To Come!

Merry Christmas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! May You Be Filled With the Joy and Excitement of the Season and the Hope of a New Year.

Merry Christmas In Different Languages (Photo Credits : File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Wishing That the Magic of the Season Be With You Always.

Christmas and Happy New Year 2023 Greetings: Share Messages and Wishes This Holiday Season

In the UK and other English-speaking nations, it is more common to hear people refer to the week beginning on Christmas Eve and ending on New Year's Day as the "Christmas holidays" or the "festive season," which includes the period leading up to Christmas and ending on the first day of the New Year. During this time, many businesses in the UK entirely shut down, with staff taking the entire break.

