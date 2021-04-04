Easter Sunday is finally here as this religious event will be celebrated on April 4. The Holy Week 2021 ends with Easter Sunday, which marks the resurrection of Jesus from the dead and this is why it is also referred to as Resurrection Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter will be observed virtually. Christians can attend the Church services that are live-streamed online. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy Easter 2021 messages and WhatsApp stickers. Our latest collection of Facebook wishes, Easter Sunday 2021 Telegram photos, Signal GIFs, and HD images will serve you the best when it comes to sharing your warm greetings to your close ones.

Easter Sunday also known as Pascha is celebrated after Holy Saturday. In the Christian calendar, Easter follows Lent, the period of 40 days before Resureection Sunday, which traditionally is observed by acts of penance and fasting. During the Easter Sunday, people also organize a super fun Easter Egg hunt, which involves many activities that both kids and adults in the family enjoy.

Due to the lockdown restriction, you might not be able to catch up with your friends and relatives. However, you can keep the spirit of this celebration alive by sending out Easter Sunday wishes to your loved ones.. We bring to you the best greetings, quotes, photos, GIFs, and more through Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp and other online messenger apps.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jesus Loved You So Much That He Laid Down His Life To Spend Eternity With You! Wishing You a Blessed Easter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Not Just About the Easter Egg or Bunnies, It’s the Hope That This Season Enfolds in Everyone’s Homes. May God’s Blessing Come Overflowing. Happy Easter

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You an Easter! Blessed With Happy Moments With Your Dear Ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Beautiful Easter.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Easter Brings Us Hope, May It Linger in Our Hearts Forever. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Easter.

Happy Easter 2021 GIFs:

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

WhatsApp has introduced many super cool stickers for users to download the collection of stickers available online. To get the latest WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We wish you a happy and blessed Easter!

