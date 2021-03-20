Spring Equinox or March Equinox will be celebrated this year on March 20. This event is also known as Vernal Equinox when the subsolar point appears to leave the Southern Hemisphere and cross the celestial equator, heading northward as seen from Earth. As per the Gregorian calendar, the Northward equinox can occur as early as 19 March or as late as 21 March at Greenwich. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Happy March Equinox 2021 HD images, First Da of Spring wallpapers, Happy Spring SMS, WhatsApp stickers and GIF messages to celebrate the official start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

Equinox is a Latin word that means “equal night”, and mark the only two points in the year when the equator is the closest part of Earth to the sun, with both the northern and southern hemispheres sharing sunlight equally. After the conclusion of Spring Equinox, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more toward the Sun, resulting in increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures. However, in the Southern Hemisphere, it is the opposite, the March equinox marks the start of autumn, as this part of Earth start to tilt away from the Earth.

Vernal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere will technically start at 9:37 am in the morning. You can celebrate the arrival of spring by sending out HD images, quotes, wallpapers and WhatsApp stickers of Happy March Equinox 2021 to your friends which is available for free download below.

Happy Spring Equinox (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Day Marks the Birth of Springs. Let Us All Get Fresh and Lively!

Happy Spring Equinox (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Spring Has Sprung With The Feeling of Joy of the Warming Sun.

Happy Spring Equinox (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It's the Welcoming of the Warmth After the Chilly Winter Days.

Happy Spring Equinox (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, Let's See the Flowers Start To Bloom After They Have Shed All Their Leaves.

Happy Spring Equinox (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vernal Equinox! Its Time for the Sun To Cover Us With Warmth After the Winters.

Happy Spring Equinox (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today on This Equinox, We Mark the End of Winters Welcoming the Spring.

March Equinox WhatsApp Stickers

Get innovative this March Equinox by sending out WhatsApp stickers from here to your loved ones. We wish you all a very Happy Spring Equinox 2021.

