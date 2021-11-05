Govardhan Puja or Annakut is a Hindu festival that is observed on the first lunar day of the Shukla Paksha in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. It falls a day after the festival of lights Diwali. This year, Govardhan Puja 2021 is celebrated on November 5, Friday. Here's a collection of Govardhan Puja 2021 wishes, Happy Govardhan Puja 2021 greetings, Govardhan Puja images, Govardhan Puja 2021 HD wallpapers, Govardhan Puja WhatsApp messages, SMS, quotes and more to celebrate the festival observed a day after Badi Diwali.

Govardhan Puja is one segment of the day-long Annakut festival. There are different ways of performing Govardhan puja. One of the ways is to carve out the structure of Lord Krishna in cow dung in a horizontal position. The structure is decorated with earthen lamps and candles. The structure is then fed by the people who worship and the ladies observe a fast. Prayers are made to Lord Govardhan. As we observe this auspicious day, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can send and wish your family and friends. Govardhan Puja 2021 Wishes and Annakut Messages: Send WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings and GIFs on the Festival Day Dedicated to Shri Krishna.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Is an Auspicious Day Filled With Faith and Prayers. May This Day Bring In Your Life All the Things That Are Dear to You. Happy Govardhan Puja.

Many people worship tools and machinery in this day and avoid using them the whole day. Therefore, most of the factories that use machinery remain close to this day. They also worship Govardhan Hill and prepare and offer a large variety of vegetarian food to Lord Krishna as a mark of gratitude. As per Bhagavad Puran, on this day Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan the shelter from torrential rain. For Vaishnavas, it is one of the important festivals. People send messages to their friends, family and relatives on this day wishing them Happy Govardhan Puja. Here are wishes that you can send on this auspicious day. Select from our wide range of WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!

