Happy Gujarati New Year and Govardhan New Year 2020! Yesterday, the country celebrated Diwali and today it is Gujarati New Year Gowardhan Puja wishes, greetings, quotes, digital cards and HD images being shared online. Although, technically according to the thithi, it is practically still Diwali. Gujaratis celebrate their new year on the next day of Diwali. Vikram Samvat 2073 has started today and Gujaratis start each new year after Diwali by congratulating each other. On this day, they embrace each other and share best wishes. People pray to God and pray that the coming new year gives them happiness, peace and prosperity.

People also visit each other's houses (which is not possible this year) and enjoy Gujarati cuisine today. Wearing new clothes, people first go to the temple to seek the blessings of God. After that, we take blessings from the elders and then celebrated with friends and relatives after wishing New Year The first day of Diwali in Gujarat is observed as Agiyaras, the second day is celebrated as Vagh Baras or Vaak Baras as Dhanteras falls on the third day, Kaali Chaudash or Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated on the fourth day while Lakshmi Puja takes place on the fifth day.

Annakut, falls the next day of Diwali is celebrated as 'Nutan Varsh' literally meaning 'dawn of the New Year'. On this day, there is a festive atmosphere throughout Gujarat. People wish each other Bestu Varas, Bestu Varas date, Bestu Varas Greetings, Bestu Varas HD Images, Bestu Varas Messages, Bestu Varas Wishes, Gujarati New Year, Gujarati New Year 2020, Gujarati New Year Messages and more.

Some people also worship Govardhan God on this day by creating a picture of Govardhan Parvat with cow dung in the courtyard of the house which is called the Govardhan Puja. In order to break Indra's pride, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain on his little finger and saved the entire Gokul residents from Indra's anger and then Gokul residents made 56 bhog and offered it to Shri Krishna. Pleased with this, Shri Krishna blessed the people of Gokul that he will always protect the people of Gokul.

You can celebrate the festivities by sharing Happy New Year 2020 greetings, HD images and messages. To make the festival special, download these Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 wishes, messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and more. The Hindu New Year's day, of the Vikram era, is Kartik sud 1 is also called Bestu Varsh. Twitter is flooded with wishes and greeting as netizens celebrate the festivities:

Govardhan Puja is performed on the second day of Diwali. This year Govardhan Puja is on 15 November 2020. According to Hindu Panchang, the festival of Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the Pratipada of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On this day, worship of Govardhan and cow has special significance.

