Govatsa Dwadashi marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. This Hindu festival is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm especially in Maharashtra. Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 will be celebrated on November 12 this year and is also known as Vasu Baras or Vagh Baras. Govatsa Dwadashi celebrations revolve around offering our prayers to the sacred cow, and performing the Govatsa Dwadashi Puja. People also take this opportunity to celebrate Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 by sharing Happy Vasubaras wishes in Hindi, Diwali 2020 messages, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Govatsa Dwadashi Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

The cow is considered to be an extremely holy animal in Hindu culture and on this day, people pray to the Cow by observing a day-long fast and offer them food and fodder. The Goats Dwadashi Puja is conducted in the evening during Pradosh Kaal, and people often consider feeding the cow on this day to be extremely auspicious. Cows, cattle and other farm animals like Oxes and oxen are all extremely crucial for farming and they play a key role in the continued development of mankind. Diwali 2020 Invitation Card in Hindi: WhatsApp Messages, Images and Greetings to Invite Your Friends and Family for a Virtual Deepavali Celebration.

In an effort to acknowledge their importance, they are crops while people themselves abstain from eating any of these crops like wheat and even drinking milk, on this day. On Govatsa Dwadashi people often step out to find cattle and feed them. Diwali Rangoli 2020 Designs and Photos: Beautiful 'Happy Diwali' Rangoli Patterns to Grace Your Homes On the Auspicious Festival (Watch Videos)

Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Beautiful Festival Brighten Our Homes, and Bring All of Us Joy and Contentment. Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!

Facebook Greetings Read: May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth and Prosperity. . Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!

GIF Greetings Read: Happy Diwali Wishes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Warm Greetings on the Happy Occasion of Govatsa Dwadashi.

Facebook Greetings Read: I Wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Govatsa Dwadashi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye

Facebook Greetings Read: Gaayon Ki Seva Karo Aur Bachao Jaan, Kaanha Aage Aaenge, Sukh Ki Chhatari Taan. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Hardik Badhai

How to Download Govatsa Dwadashi WhatsApp Stickers?

The celebration of Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 may be a little different from usual. However sharing Govatsa Dwadashi Happy Vasu Baras wishes, Diwali 2020 messages, Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Govatsa Dwadashi Facebook Status Pictures is sure to be a popular trend this year. You can download WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send them to your loved ones.

The celebration of Govatsa Dwadashi officially begins the celebration of Diwali. The next day will be celebrated as Dhanteras while Diwali 2020 will be celebrated with great vim and valour on November 14 by people across the world. We hope that this festive time brings some much-needed warmth and happiness to your lives. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2020.

