Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Hindi Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on Hindu Festival Dedicated to Bajrang Bali

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Hindi Wishes: The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is considered to be one of the most celebrated festivals for the Hindu community. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 8, which will fall on Wednesday this year around. The festive occasion of Hanuman Jayanti is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. This religious festival is celebrated mainly by the Hindi-speaking people across the country. People send across Hanuman Jayanti 2020 wishes in Hindi to their dear ones on this festive day.

People can share across these newest Hanuman Jayanti 2020 wishes in Hindi via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well. Individuals can save/download these HD greetings in Hindi and send it to their friends, family, relatives, colleagues etc. on this auspicious day. Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images of Bajrangbali, Facebook GIF Greetings, Messages and SMS to Celebrate Lord Hanuman’s Birth.

People can share across these latest Hindi Hanuman Jayanti 2020 wishes through WhatsApp messages, Instagram posts, snaps on Snapchat Facebook statuses, Hike messages, and other social messaging apps.

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Sab Sukh Lahaye Tumhari Sarna, Tum Rakshak Kaahu Ko Darna, Aapan Tej Samharo Aapaye, Teeno Lok Haank Te Kaapen! Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Shri Guru Charan Saroj Raj, Niz Manu Mukuru Sudhari. Barnu Raghuvar Bimal Jasu, Jo Dayaku Phal Chari. Budhihin Tanu Jaanike Sumiraun Pawan Kumar. Bal Budhi Vidya Dehu Mohi Harahu Kalesh Vikar. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Aaj Hai Janamdivas Ram Bhakt Banrangbaji Ka. Wo Jinhone Apni Poonch Se Sari Lanka Ko Bhasma Kiya. Wo Jinhone Apni Bhakti Se Shri Ram Ka Dil Jeet Liya. Wo Jinhone Humein Behtar Banane Ki Prerna Di. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Badhaiyan.

Hanuman Jayanti Facebook Greetings: Yatra Yatra Raghunaatha-Kiirtanam Tatra Tatra Krta-Mastaka-Anjalim, Vaasspa-Vaari-Paripuurnnaa-Locanam Maarutim Namata Raakssasa-Antakam. Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Message: Jai Hanuman Gyan Gun Sagar, Jai Kapis Tihun Lok Ujagar, Ram Doot Atulit Bal Dhama, Anjani-Putra Pavan Sut Nama. Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Hanuman Jayanti Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers

You can also send the latest stickers through WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become a rage on social media in recent days. Download Hanuman Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and share it with your loved ones.

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered deities in Hindu culture. He is a symbolism of devotion, strength, and energy. People celebrate Hanuman Jayanti in high spirits and grand celebrations. They prepare traditional sweets, decorate their house with new items to welcome Lord Hanuman in their homes. However, with Coronavirus at its peak and lockdown in place, the celebrations wouldn’t be as exciting. Hence, people would be sharing across a lot more Hanuman Jayanti festive greetings.

There's a lot to know when it comes to the festival of Hanuman Jayanti.

As April 8 nears, we at LatestLY wish you and your family a grand and ‘Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020’ and hope you celebrate the festival with enthusiasm. We hope you would love sharing the above 2020 Hanuman Jayanti Hindi wishes with your loved ones on this festive day.