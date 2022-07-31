Hariyali Teej is observed on the Tritiya or third day of the bright fortnight of Shravan month. Also called Singhara Teej, Hariyali Teej is one of the three prominent Teej festivals (the other two being Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej) that Hindu women observe to pray for a happy and peaceful married life. Hariyali Teej 2022 will be celebrated on July 31, Sunday. It is the first Sawan Teej that is observed by women with incredible joy and enthusiasm in North India. So, take this day to share happy messages and greetings with your loved ones and make them enjoy the holy day in style. Send Hariyali Teej 2022 wishes and HD images to your friends and family and celebrate the festive day in a unique way.

On Singhara Teej, women wear traditional dresses and adorn themselves with sixteen items, including bangles, sindoor, mehndi, etc. They also perform folk dances, visit fairs and swing cheerfully while singing spiritual songs and hymns. Special swings are hung on the branches of the banyan tree or Vat Vriksha as they serve as an essential tradition of ‘Shravani Teej’. Married women fast on this festive day and worship Teej Mata for marital bliss and wish for the long lives of their husbands. The day is dedicated to Goddess Parvati’s union with Lord Shiva, who accepted her as his wife on this occasion. Their idols are kept together and worshipped on Hariyali Teej as women indulge in all the religious traditions to mark the festive day. Special cuisines and delicious sweets are also prepared on this fasting day.

Hariyali Teej is also referred to as Choti Teej, Shravani Teej or Madhusrava Teej. Below, get beautiful greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status quotes & SMS to send to your loved ones on this holy day. Share love and happiness by forwarding these thoughtful messages and quotes. Hariyali Teej 2022 Mehndi Designs: Types of Mehandi Patterns To Celebrate the Day.

Happy Hariyali Teej Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Magic of This Teej Bring a Lot of Happiness in Your Life. Happy Hariyali Teej.

Happy Hariyali Teej Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Celebrate the Festival of Hariyali Teej With Happiness, Religious Devotion and Joy. Happy Sawan Teej.

Happy Hariyali Teej Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Parvati Fulfils All Your Wishes and Get You a Loving Husband Like the Mighty Lord Shiva. Happy Madhusrava Teej.

Happy Hariyali Teej Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Teej Brings New Hopes, Dreams and Positivity to Your Married Life. Happy Sawan Teej.

Happy Hariyali Teej Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As Married Women Are Celebrating the Strong Bond of Marriage, Wishing You a Good Life of Love and Togetherness Forever on The Holy Occasion of Hariyali Teej.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated differently across the country. Marches carrying Goddess Parvati or Teej Mata’s idol take place in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, married women perform Gidda (Punjab’s folk dance) and sing religious songs while participating in the cultural events of Punjab. So, celebrate the festival by practising traditions and sending lovely wishes and greetings for Sawan Teej. Happy Hariyali Teej 2022!

