Hariyali Teej is observed on the Tritiya of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month of the Hindu calendar. This year Hariyali Teej 2022 will be celebrated on Sunday, July 31. As you celebrate Hariyali Teej 2022, we at LatestLY have curated beautiful mehndi designs for you to beautify your lovely hands. You will find Arabic mehndi design photos, Indian henna tattoos, simple mehndi designs for the front hand, the latest mehndi designs for Hariyali Teej 2022, and more.

Hariyali Teej is also known as Sawan Teej, Chhoti Teej and Madhusrava Teej. The festival holds the same importance as the Karva Chauth for married Hindu women. It is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. This is a significant and auspicious occasion celebrated by Indian women. Sawan (Shravan) Month 2022 Mehndi Designs: New and Beautiful Mehandi Design Photos and Videos for Free Download Online.

On Hariyal Teej, women celebrate the day by singing Sawan songs and playing on floral swings. They do Solah Shringar, a proper 16-step ritual that beautifies a woman. They decorate their hands with beautiful mehndi designs. They look for Arabic and Indian mehndi designs all over the net to make their hands look the best. Here are some beautiful designs you can go for as you celebrate Hariyali Teej 2022.

Simple Arabic Mehndi Designs

Teej Special Mehndi Design

Shiva Parvati Teej Mehndi Design

Simple Mehndi Designs

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Beautiful Mehndi Designs

Quick Mehndi Designs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Many women also get mehndi applied on their feet as well. Also, they put on colourful nail paint and wear green bangles to make their hand even more beautiful. Green is the colour loved during the month of Sawan. Hariyali itself means green. Therefore, as you go all green this Hariyali Teej, you can use the mehndi designs for your hands and feet to celebrate the day. Wishing everyone Happy Hariyali Teej 2022!

