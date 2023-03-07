Happy Holi 2023! The most awaited festival of colours is here! Holi, also known as the 'Festival of Colours,' is an ancient Hindu tradition and is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by people of the Hindu community in India. As we celebrate Holi 2023, here are Holi 2023 wishes and messages, Holi pics, Happy Holi 2023 images, Holi 2023 wallpapers, Holi 2023 greetings and Holi 2023 HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones and celebrate the festival of colours. Happy Holi 2023 Images and Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Holi Pics, Greetings, SMS To Share With Family and Friends.

The festival of Holi celebrates the eternal and divine love of Radha and Lord Krishna. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is celebrated yearly on the full moon date of Falgun month. In 2023, Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 6, while Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi or Dhuleti will be celebrated on both March 7 and March 8. Now, let us look at some Holi 2023 wishes and messages that you can also wish your family members and friends by sending them these images as greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Play More, Drink Less, Enjoy More, Think Less. Have a Cheerful Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Make My Life Vibrant With Love — Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Holi Bring Us Good Luck and May Our Friendship Continue To Grow. Happy Holi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Colourful Blessings on Holi. May You Have a Happy Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bright Colours, Water Balloons, Lavish Gujiya, and Melodious Songs Are the Ingredients for a Perfect Holi.

Holi has great significance in the Braj region of India, which includes Mathura, Vrindavan, Nandgaon, Uttar Pradesh, and Barsana. The Lathmar Holi - the traditional Holi festivity in Barsana is world famous. The festival of Holi is celebrated for two days. The first day is Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, while the second is Rangwali Holi - the day when people play with coloured powder and coloured water. Rangwali Holi, the main day of Holi, is also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi. This Holi, make sure you enjoy it to the core and have a safe Holi! Happy Holi 2023 to all!

